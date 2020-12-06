Ο Άντονι Χόπκινς έχει ξεπεράσει πια τις 260 μέρες σε καραντίνα και ψάχνει συνεχώς τρόπους για να «επιβιώσει»

Ο 8χρονος ηθοποιός αυτή τη φορά ανέβασε στο Facebook ένα βίντεο στο οποίο απαγγέλει Σαίξπηρ και προκάλεσε πανικό στους θαυμαστές του.

Σε λιγότερο από μια ώρα το βίντεο με τον Χόπκινς να διαβάζει μια από τις πιο χαρακτηριστικές σκηνές στη ιστορία του θεάτρου συγκέντρωσε σε λιγότερο από μια ώρα πάνω από 22 χιλιάδες likes.

Η πρώτη σκηνή από την τρίτη πράξη του Άμλετ που έχει μείνει στην ιστορία για το χαρακτηριστικό ερώτημα «Το be or not be» είναι μια από τις πιο διάσημες στο θεατρόφιλο κοινό και όχι μόνο.

Ο Χόπκινς διάλεξε λίγους στίχους παρακάτω για να αρχίσει την απαγγελία του.

Οι στίχοι από το απόσπασμα

No more; and by a sleep to say we end

The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks

That flesh is heir to, ’tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep;

To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub;

For in that sleep of death what dreams may come

When we have shuffled off this mortal coil,

Must give us pause: there’s the respect

That makes calamity of so long life;

For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,

The oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely,

The pangs of despised love, the law’s delay,

The insolence of office and the spurns

That patient merit of the unworthy takes,

When he himself might his quietus make

With a bare bodkin? who would fardels bear,

To grunt and sweat under a weary life,

But that the dread of something after death,

The undiscover’d country from whose bourn

No traveller returns, puzzles the will

And makes us rather bear those ills we have

Than fly to others that we know not of?

Thus conscience does make cowards of us all;