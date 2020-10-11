Η Ελλάδα μας είναι μια χώρα που έχει τα πάντα. Ψηλά βουνά, μεγάλες εντυπωσιακές παραλίες και νησιά. Εναλλαγές στον καιρό που δε μας κάνουν να «βαριόμαστε» ποτέ.
Αν θέλει κανείς να κάνει σκι, υπάρχουν πολλά βουνά που προσφέρουν αυτήν τη μορφή ψυχαγωγίας. Αν κάποιος θέλει να κάνει μπάνιο, ξέρουμε όλοι και όλος ο πλανήτης, ότι είναι από τους καλύτερους προορισμούς.
Το θέμα δεν είναι όμως τα χρώματα της θάλασσας και του ουρανού. Είναι όλες οι εναλλαγές που προσφέρουν πολλές επιλογές ακόμη και στον πιο απαιτητικό επισκέπτη.
Μιλάμε για τις υπέροχες λίμνες της, τα αλπικά τοπία της, τα πυκνά δάση της και τα νερά του Αιγαίου και του Ιονίου, που είναι ανάρπαστα σε κάθε ταξιδιώτη.
Και ακόμη και σε καιρούς πανδημίας, όπου η αισιοδοξία φαίνεται να χάνεται λόγω των συνθηκών, τουλάχιστον αξίζει να θυμόμαστε ότι αυτή η χώρα είναι ένας «θησαυρός» αισθητικής και ιστορίας.
Όλες οι παρακάτω φωτογραφίες, δείχνουν τα παραπάνω χαρακτηριστικά και τονίζουν τους λόγους για τους οποίους είμαστε τυχερές και τυχεροί που μένουμε σε μια τόσο σπουδαία και όμορφη χώρα.
Φωτογραφίες
View this post on Instagram
Above the city. This is Athens, as seen from the plane, right after the departure to Bologna. It's a big big city and from this height you can see everything around… . For more travel stories, follow @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . #athens #greece #plane #airplane #transportation #transpots #flight #fly #lovetofly #view #cityview #realmap #travel #traveladdicted #lovetotravel #travelphotos #travelphotography #europe #worldphotoday #world #worldphotos #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @athensvoice @thisisathens @travel_drops_ @travelandleisure @travelworld_addiction @travellingthroughtheworld @travel @tphotos @natgeotravel @natgeoyourshot @worldphotoorg @world_shotz @worldtravelscapes @airplanelovers101 @airplanetwork @planet_locations @discovery.hd
View this post on Instagram
Trekking in white… A complete winterscape in Parnitha, during yesterday's trekking through white paths. A really nice experience… #parnitha #mountain #athens #greece #snow #winter #winterscape #trekkings #wood #activities #nature #naturelovers #naturehealing #naturephotography #mountainlover #escape #adventure #whitescape #travelphotos #travel #world #worldphotos #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @greecelover_gr @greece @greece_uncovered @reasonstovisitgreece @greece_countryside @greece_united @life_greece @visitgreecegr @exquisite_greece @greece_moments @greeceshotz
View this post on Instagram
Water stories The bridge and waterfall of Paleokaria, in Trikala region. Just an awesome place, that's really worth to see. For more travel stories, follow @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . . . #waterfall #water #paleokaria #trikala #greece #bridge #autumncolors #colorful #longexposhots #longexposure_shots #travel #traveler #travelphotos #travelphotography #traveling #world #worldphotos #explore #exploration #nature #naturephotos #naturehealing #relaxation #tranquillity #canon #5dmkii #17_40mm #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @visitgreecegr @greecelover_gr @greece_uncovered @greece_countryside @ilovegreece @naturelover_gr @nature @nature.geography @natgeo @natgeoyourshot @outdoorskie @outdoortones @canon_photos @canongreece
View this post on Instagram
Deep in the forest… It's the 30m. waterfall near Theodoriana village, in Epirus – western Greece. A hidden beauty, that someone can reach, through a trail in the wood. A place to be and relax… For more travel stories, follow @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . . #waterfall #theodoriana #arta #epirus #greece #longexposhots #longexposure_shots #water #waterbeauty #wood #hiddenbeauties #travel #traveler #travelphotos #travelphotography #traveling #world #worldphotos #explore #exploration #nature #naturephotos #naturehealing #relaxation #tranquillity #canon #5dmkii #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @theodoriana_artas @tzoumerka1 @focus_epirus @epirus_shots @epirus_travel_page @visitgreecegr @greecelover_gr @greece @greece_countryside @hiddengreece @discover.greece @discovertzoumerka @canon_photos @canongreece
View this post on Instagram
Athamanication… A place or our heart, my parenta village : Athamanio on Tzoumerka mts – Epirus, central Greece. For more travel stories, follow me on @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . . . . #village #athamanio #arta #epirus #greece #tzoumerka #mountains #landscape #landscaping #landscape_photography #snow #winter #athamanication #nature #purenature #heartland #lovegreece #allseason #greeceuncovered #visitgreece #relaxation #tranquillity #travel #traveler #travelphotos #travelstagram_ #world #worldphotos #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @adelfotita.athamanioton @athamanication @discover_arta @eos_artas @epirus_shots @epirus.travel @visit_epirus @discovertzoumerka @visitgreecegr @greecelover_gr @greece_countryside @greece_uncovered @natgeotravel @happytravellergr @eros_greece
View this post on Instagram
The bridge It's the well known stone bridge over river Arachthos in Arta city, Epirus – Greece. A historical construction, with many legends around it. On a bright day, under a georgous sky… For more travel stories, follow me @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . #bridge #arta #stonebridge #constructions #epirus #greece #river #arachthos #arachthos_river #cities_of_the_world #citynature #travel #traveler #travelphotos #travelphotography #traveling #master_gallery #world #worldphotos #sky #georgous #impressivesky #clouds #cloudformations #canon #5dmkii #17_40mm #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @arta_of_epirus @epirusarta.gr @epirus_shots @epirus_gr @epirus.travel @epirusroute @visitgreeceguide @visitgreecegr @greecetag @greecelover_gr @
View this post on Instagram
Closer to the sky… Olympus mountain summits trekking, is the ultimate experience, containing everything you need : wild nature, adventure, history, relaxation, meditation, inner trip. That's why, ancient Greeks placed their gods over there… For more stories, follow me @sotirispapadimas_photomoments . . . . . #olympus #mountain #houseofgods #mythology #greekmythology #trekking #mountaineering #adventure #outdoors #outdooractivities #beactive #wildmountain #wildnature #wood #macedonia #greece #earth_shotz #relaxation #meditation #innertrip #instaphoto #instanature #naturephotography #sotiris_papadimas_photography #photomoments_gr @greece_all @greece_uncovered @visitgreecegr @greecelover_gr @greece_is @greece @macedo nia @photo.traveller.gr @worldphotoorg @world_wildlife @natgeo @natgeo_greece @naturelover_gr
View this post on Instagram
~ Days by the River along with mountain views surely can change someone's life priorities.. 🏞️🌲🚙 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ▪ 📍Aspropotamos 🏞 National Park Of Tzoumerka, Peristeri, Arachthos Gorge & Acheloos Valley ▪ ▪ Photo Credits 📸 @george_naru ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #discovertzoumerka #tzoumerka #athamanikaori #greekalps #tzoumerkamountains #aspropotamos #tzoumerkasecrets #greece #vanlife #beautifuldestinations #thessaly #discovergreece #athamania #visitgreecegr #beautifuldestinations #mountaineering #thegreatoutdoors #trikala #ourplanetdaily #wildernessculture #ourcamplife #mountainstories #neverstopexploring #camplife #gardiki #travelphotography #visitgreecegr #karditsa #earthoutdoors #discoverearth
View this post on Instagram
~ Straight Out of a Fairy Tale..🌲 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ▪ 🏞 National Park Of Tzoumerka, Peristeri, Arachthos Gorge and Acheloos Valley ▪ ▪ Photo Credits 📸 @kafetsis.a.fotis ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #discovertzoumerka #tzoumerka #athamanikaori #greekalps #tzoumerkamountains #nationalpark #tzoumerkasecrets #visitgreecegr #stayandwander #greece #abandonedplaces #ancientgreece #natgeotravel #discovergreece #mountainstories #earthpix #abandoned #architecture #beautifuldestinations #hiddengems #modernoutdoors #outdoors #bridge #travellife #amazingdestinations #wilderness #neverstopexploring #picturesque #earthofficial #discoverearth
View this post on Instagram
Forget Grand Canyon in CO. The Vikos Gorge is the broadest and deepest worldwide. At least as impressive, as the famous American, but certainly very much greener and surrounded by monasteries, small villages, rivers and past history ________________________________________ 📸: @takis_vsl ________________________________________ selected by: @capturing_balance #greece #mountains #greekmountains #olympus #summit #snow