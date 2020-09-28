Έξαλλη η Κάιλι Τζένερ με την φωτογραφία που ανέβασε η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν!
Η φωτογραφία που έφερε… γκρίνιες
H σειρά που τις έφερε στο προσκήνιο πριν από 14 χρόνια «Keeping Up With The Kardashians» μπορεί φέτος να τελειώνει, όμως οι ίδιες αναμένεται να απασχολήσουν για αρκετό καιρό ακόμη.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Πρόσφατα, η Κιμ μοιράστηκε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram μια φωτογραφία από το 2006, την περίοδο δηλαδή που ξεκίνησε να προβάλλεται το πολυσυζητημένο ριάλιτι.
Η Κάιλι Τζένερ δεν εντυπωσιάστηκε και τόσο από την κίνηση της αδερφής της Κιμ Καρντάσιαν να αναρτήσει μία φωτογραφία όπου οι τέσσερις αδερφές Κάιλι, Κιμ, Κλόε Καρντάσιαν και Κένταλ Τζένερ ποζάρουν εντελώς αγνώριστες από το 2009.
Και με χιουμοριστική διάθεση, η 23χρονη δισεκατομμυριούχος απαίτησε από την 39χρονη αδελφή της να τη διαγράψει.
