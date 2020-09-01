Climate Crisis and Why We Should Panic, voiced by Keira Knightley, premières HERE on Friday 28 August at 0700UTC

From Keira Knightley:

“I want to speak out in support of Extinction Rebellion. Lending my voice to the most urgent issue of our time feels like the right way for me to take a stand, in the hope that we can leave a world worth living in for our children.

Climate change and the ecological crisis are two sides of the same problem. This animation explains the climate change aspect in a no-nonsense way — though the message is horrifying to hear.”

SYNOPSIS

🎞️ The animated short Climate Crisis, and Why We Should Panic, is the second of a two-part explainer video series for Extinction Rebellion, focusing on the climate and ecological crisis.

🎞️ Voiced by Keira Knightley, it explains what’s causing climate change, why governments must enter crisis mode to tackle this issue, and what will happen if we don’t do something about it now.

🎞️ It follows the first part — Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now, www.facebook.com/239675493315233/videos/728110871305178 — which focuses on the ecological crisis. Voiced by @naomie Harris and scored by Brian Eno, it summarises the planet’s biodiversity loss, runaway consumerism and the ecological crisis that now faces us, and how the consequences will affect millions of lives around the world.

FULL CREDITS

🎞️ Voice-over: Keira Knightley

🎞️ Script, Direction, Design and Animation: Miritte Ben Yitzchak

🎞️ Music: Simon Bass

🎞️ Audio Post: Owen Griffiths

🎞️ Copy-editing and general support: Hillary Blake Firestone

🎞️ Producer: Serena Schellenberg

🎞️ Public Relations: Beverley Luckings and Nic Eliades at theclima.es

🎞️ Marketing and Distribution: Jonathan Mintram

KEY CAST

🎞️ Keira Knightley, Voice-over

🎞️ Keira Knightley, OBE is a British actress and producer. Her starring roles in independent films and period dramas as well as big-budget Hollywood productions have earned her nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

🎞️ Knightley supports various humanitarian causes and is the face of of an Amnesty International campaign to support human rights.

IMDb page: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0461136/

🎞️ Miritte Ben Yitzchak, Script, Direction, Design and Animation

🎞️ Miritte Ben Yitzchak is a Bristol-based motion graphics animator and graphic designer. Her work spans from branding and publicity to corporate communications and campaigns, across print, digital and animation. She freelances for both agencies and directly to clients, and particularly passionate about social and environmental projects.

behance.net/cubicle

🎞️ Serena Schellenberg, Producer

🎞️ Serena has produced TV Ads for 25 years at agencies such as JWT and Leo Burnett, and is particularly proud of her work for the NSPCC Share Aware Campaign.

For the last year, however, she has focused on Extinction Rebellion and produced the XR short animated videos The Giganitic Change, voiced by Whoopi Goldberg, and Extinction Emergency, voiced by Naomie Harris and scored by Brian Eno.

