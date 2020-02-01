Έχετε αναρωτηθεί ποτέ πώς ήταν η όψη του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου; Εννοούμε στην πραγματικότητα, καθώς οι διάφορες προτομές που έχουν διασωθεί δεν αποδίδουν τα ακριβή χαρακτηριστικά του προσώπου του μεγάλου στρατηλάτη, με αποτέλεσμα η εικόνα που έχουμε στο μυαλό μας να είναι ουσιαστικά θολή.
Δηλαδή, για παράδειγμα τι χρώμα είχαν τα μάτια του; Πώς ήταν το βλέμμα του; Τι εντύπωση προκαλούσε σε όσους τον αντίκριζαν από κοντά;
Το ίδιο ερώτημα υπάρχει και για τις περιπτώσεις άλλων ιστορικών προσωπικοτήτων τις οποίες αναγνωρίζουμε χάρη σε απεικονίσεις ζωγραφικές ή γλυπτές που έχουν διασωθεί έως σήμερα.
Πώς θα μας φαινόταν π.χ. ο Ναπολέων Βοναπάρτης αν τον συναντούσαμε σήμερα στον δρόμο, και μάλιστα ντυμένο με ρούχα της εποχής μας;
Θα μας φαινόταν άραγε ελκυστική η Μαρία Αντουανέτα; Θα βρίσκαμε γοητευτικούς τον Αβραάμ Λίνκολν και τον Ιούλιο Καίσαρα; Θα μας μάγευαν με την ομορφιά τους η περίφημη Κλεοπάτρα και η βασίλισσα Νεφερτίτη; H Mόνα Λίζα θα είχε όντως μυστηριώδες βλέμμα;
Η μορφή του Ερρίκου του 8ου θα επιβεβαίωνε την πολυτάραχη ερωτική ζωή του…;
Αυτά τα ερωτήματα προσπαθεί να απαντήσει μέσα από τον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram η graphic designer Μπέκα Σάλαντιν.
Λάτρης της ιστορίας η ίδια δημιούργησε το πρωτότυπο πρότζεκτ τον Φεβρουάριο του 2019 προσπαθώντας να φέρει στην εποχή μας τα πρόσωπα μεγάλων ιστορικών προσωπικοτήτων, σαν να ήταν άνθρωποι… διπλανής πόρτας.
Η Μπέκα αναρτά τις φωτογραφίες της δουλειάς της στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram με τον τίτλο «royalty_now».
Η 29χρονη μιλώντας στο «Femail» ανέφερε: «Η αντίδραση του κόσμου ήταν γρήγορη και αρκετά συναρπαστική. Οι περισσότεροι αισθάνονται πως έρχονται πιο κοντά σε αυτές τις μεγάλες προσωπικότητες. Σκοπός μου είναι να κρατήσω ζωντανό το ενδιαφέρον των ανθρώπων για την ιστορία και να δείξω πως οι άνθρωποι του παρελθόντος αγωνίζονταν στην ζωή τους όπως εμείς σήμερα».
I wasn’t aware when I started this one that Alexander the Great would look like a modern day member Harvard Crew team, yet here we are 😂 I did some research on his looks and it is recorded that he had curly golden hair and heterochromia (one eye blue and one eye brown or a combo of both), so he was definitely a striking figure.
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 – 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week – this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger – I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features – a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were – most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd