View this post on Instagram

| New YouTube video! And yes, this shirt makes a feature 👌🏼. I chose 5 pieces that popped up in my wardrobe quite inconspicuously, but are actually also key autumn trends. They’re easy, wearable trends to style and I’ve shown two different ways to wear each of the five items (so 10 looks for some outfit inspo too!) – swipe up on stories to watch! 🍂🍁| . . . . #manchesterblogger #manchesterblog #manchesterinfluencer #classicstyle #fashioninspo #outfitideas #ootd #streetstyle #autumnoutfits #streetstyle #fallstyle #falltrends #autumnstyle #zaralovers #zaramania #zaraaddiction #autumntrends #leathershirt #stylingvideo #autumnstylingvideo