Greek Political Leaders Condemn the Terrorist Attack in Moscow

The Greek political leadership condemned in unison the terrorist attack at the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, yesterday, March 22, which resulted in the death of 133 civilians and over 100 injured, according to the latest reports.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis:

Prime Minister Mitsotakis took to the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter) to express his condemnation of the attack. “The Greek government and all Greeks condemn the brutal terrorist attack against innocent Russian citizens.”

“Just as we steadfastly oppose the aggression and authoritarianism by states and leaders, we stand firm against the raw violence that manifests under the pretext of religious or racial differences. “

“We stand for freedom, democracy, and culture. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Russian people who mourn their children.”

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic:

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou also posted on “X”, extending sympathy to the families of the victims. “I express my horror and unequivocally condemn the deadly terrorist attack against civilians in Moscow. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims and I send wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured civilians.”

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Greek Foreign Ministry also posted a relevant statement on its official “X” account.

Shocked by the terrible images coming from Moscow following the horrific attack at Crocus City Hall. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims to whom we extend our heartfelt condolences. — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 22, 2024

Minister of National Defence of Greece, Nikos Dendias:

Similarly, the Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias stated on “X”: “Moscow’s concert venue attack and its shocking images evoke unequivocal condemnation. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims.”

Announcements by the opposition party leaders:

SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance:

“We unequivocally condemn such barbaric acts, which plunge the region further into fear, despair, and instability. We express our unwavering solidarity with the Russian people and the families of the victims and the injured.”

“Combating international terrorism is a matter of paramount importance for the entire international community, which must take the necessary measures to prevent the resurgence of the nightmare of extremism and indiscriminate violence.”

Greek Communist Party (KKE):

“The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) condemns the heinous, criminal attack in Moscow that resulted in the death of dozens of people and the injury of many more citizens.

Some questions remain. The necessary search, arrest, and punishment of those guilty cannot diminish the significance of the questions ‘Who armed the hand of the murderers’ and ‘What is their goal’, in an environment of imperialist war and the escalation of rivalries, causing people to pay for with their lives.”

Nikos Androulakis, president of PASOK– Movement for Change:

“Primarily, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the people of Russia following yesterday’s devastating terrorist attack that cost the lives of dozens of individuals. The international community has a duty to cooperate in order to address any potential resurgence of jihadist terrorism.”

The New Left expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims adding:

“We are appalled by the tragic events at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow”

“Condemnation against every act of terrorism that threatens international peace and targets civilians is self-evident and imperative for every democratic citizen and every country.”

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Attack

In a brief statement on March 22, the Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack while the Russian authority has detained 11 suspects.

Source: tovima.com