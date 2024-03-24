Κυριακή 24 Μαρτίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ΜΟΣΧΑ
ΤΕΜΠΗ
ΚΕΙΤ ΜΙΝΤΛΕΤΟΝ
Greek Political Leaders Condemn the Terrorist Attack in Moscow
English edition 24 Μαρτίου 2024 | 12:02

Greek Political Leaders Condemn the Terrorist Attack in Moscow

Greek political leaders and leaders of the opposition parties publicly condemn the terrorist shooting and express their support for the Russian people

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Οικονομία

Ζεστό χρήμα 7 δισ. από τις αποκρατικοποιήσεις

Ζεστό χρήμα 7 δισ. από τις αποκρατικοποιήσεις

Spotlight

The Greek political leadership condemned in unison the terrorist attack at the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, yesterday, March 22, which resulted in the death of 133 civilians and over 100 injured, according to the latest reports.

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry clear rubble at the Crocus City Hall concert venue after a deadly attack, outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova

A view shows the Crocus City Hall concert venue following Friday’s deadly attack, outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis:

Prime Minister Mitsotakis took to the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter) to express his condemnation of the attack. “The Greek government and all Greeks condemn the brutal terrorist attack against innocent Russian citizens.”

“Just as we steadfastly oppose the aggression and authoritarianism by states and leaders, we stand firm against the raw violence that manifests under the pretext of religious or racial differences. “

“We stand for freedom, democracy, and culture. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Russian people who mourn their children.”

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic:

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou also posted on “X”, extending sympathy to the families of the victims. “I express my horror and unequivocally condemn the deadly terrorist attack against civilians in Moscow. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims and I send wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured civilians.”

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Greek Foreign Ministry also posted a relevant statement on its official “X” account.

Minister of National Defence of Greece, Nikos Dendias:

Similarly, the Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias stated on “X”: “Moscow’s concert venue attack and its shocking images evoke unequivocal condemnation. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims.”

Announcements by the opposition party leaders:

 SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance:

“We unequivocally condemn such barbaric acts, which plunge the region further into fear, despair, and instability. We express our unwavering solidarity with the Russian people and the families of the victims and the injured.”

“Combating international terrorism is a matter of paramount importance for the entire international community, which must take the necessary measures to prevent the resurgence of the nightmare of extremism and indiscriminate violence.”

Greek Communist Party (KKE):

“The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) condemns the heinous, criminal attack in Moscow that resulted in the death of dozens of people and the injury of many more citizens.

Some questions remain. The necessary search, arrest, and punishment of those guilty cannot diminish the significance of the questions ‘Who armed the hand of the murderers’ and ‘What is their goal’, in an environment of imperialist war and the escalation of rivalries, causing people to pay for with their lives.”

Nikos Androulakis, president of PASOK– Movement for Change:

“Primarily, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the people of Russia following yesterday’s devastating terrorist attack that cost the lives of dozens of individuals. The international community has a duty to cooperate in order to address any potential resurgence of jihadist terrorism.”

The New Left expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims adding:

“We are appalled by the tragic events at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow”

“Condemnation against every act of terrorism that threatens international peace and targets civilians is self-evident and imperative for every democratic citizen and every country.”

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Attack

In a brief statement on March 22, the Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack while the Russian authority has detained 11 suspects.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Έπος: Ο Μαρσέλο έπαιξε ντραμς και τρέλανε τους πάντες σε συναυλία «30 Seconds to Mars» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Έπος: Ο Μαρσέλο έπαιξε ντραμς και τρέλανε τους πάντες σε συναυλία «30 Seconds to Mars» (vid)

Ο Μαρσέλο είχε την τιμητική του σε συναυλία των 30 Seconds to Mars στη Βραζιλία καθώς ανέβηκε στην σκηνή και έπαιξε ντραμς, γνωρίζοντας την αποθέωση από το κοινό

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

Ζεστό χρήμα 7 δισ. από τις αποκρατικοποιήσεις

Ζεστό χρήμα 7 δισ. από τις αποκρατικοποιήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ρεκόρ 15ετίας σε κέρδη και διανομή μερισμάτων

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ρεκόρ 15ετίας σε κέρδη και διανομή μερισμάτων

inStream

Έρευνα εν εξελίξει 24.03.2024

Πυροβολισμοί στη Συγγρού - Στον ιδιοκτήτη του κλαμπ φέρεται να ανήκε και η κάβα όπου είχε εκραγεί βόμβα

Η κάβα είχε καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς στις 11 Μαρτίου - Τη διερεύνηση της υπόθεσης έχει αναλάβει το Τμήμα Εκβιαστών της Ασφάλειας Αττικής

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Νέα Αριστερά 24.03.2024

Χαρίτσης: Συγκάλυψη στα Τέμπη τέλος, το δίκιο θα νικήσει – Η κυβέρνηση πρέπει να φύγει

Τρία ερωτήματα της Νέας Αριστεράς προς την κυβέρνηση για την τραγωδία των Τεμπών. Ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης τονίζει ότι «η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη πρέπει να φύγει άμεσα»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Στο στόχαστρο Σκρέκα οι servicers, το χατ τρικ της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η συγκρατημένη αισιοδοξία σε HELLENiQ ENERGY και Motor Oil και η ελληνική σημαία της Bouygues στο Ελληνικό

Στο στόχαστρο Σκρέκα οι servicers, το χατ τρικ της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η συγκρατημένη αισιοδοξία σε HELLENiQ ENERGY και Motor Oil και η ελληνική σημαία της Bouygues στο Ελληνικό

Ζουν σε κοντέινερ από το 1999

Ζουν σε κοντέινερ από το 1999

Πόσα τελικά όπλα δώσαμε στην Ουκρανία;

Πόσα τελικά όπλα δώσαμε στην Ουκρανία;

Δήμαρχος Ηλιούπολης: Συγκεντρώθηκε το ποσό για να πραγματοποιήσει ο μικρός Παναγιώτης το χειρουργείο του

Δήμαρχος Ηλιούπολης: Συγκεντρώθηκε το ποσό για να πραγματοποιήσει ο μικρός Παναγιώτης το χειρουργείο του

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Απιστία: Είναι ζήτημα γονιδίων;

Απιστία: Είναι ζήτημα γονιδίων;

«Βροχή» οι καταγγελίες για επικίνδυνη οδηγική συμπεριφορά οδηγών ΜΜΜ – «Απαγορεύεται δια ροπάλου η χρήση κινητού»

«Βροχή» οι καταγγελίες για επικίνδυνη οδηγική συμπεριφορά οδηγών ΜΜΜ – «Απαγορεύεται δια ροπάλου η χρήση κινητού»

Πώς θα μάθει το παιδί να κάνει υπομονή;

Πώς θα μάθει το παιδί να κάνει υπομονή;

Greenwashing, «πράσινο ξέπλυμα» σε πολλές… αποχρώσεις

Greenwashing, «πράσινο ξέπλυμα» σε πολλές… αποχρώσεις

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 18.03.2024
EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution
English edition 18.03.2024

EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution

The new rules aim to reduce harmful emissions from industrial installations and pig and poultry farms, and to improve transparency over the licensing, operation and control of such installations

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.03.2024
Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax
English edition 14.03.2024

Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax

It is noted that from 1998 until today, the taxation on alcoholic beverages in Greece has increased a total of eight times, with four increases occurring within the period of 2009-2010, leading to a 125% increase in the excise tax coefficient on alcoholic beverages.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Πυροβολισμοί στη Συγγρού – Στον ιδιοκτήτη του κλαμπ φέρεται να ανήκε και η κάβα όπου είχε εκραγεί βόμβα
Έρευνα εν εξελίξει 24.03.2024

Πυροβολισμοί στη Συγγρού - Στον ιδιοκτήτη του κλαμπ φέρεται να ανήκε και η κάβα όπου είχε εκραγεί βόμβα

Η κάβα είχε καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς στις 11 Μαρτίου - Τη διερεύνηση της υπόθεσης έχει αναλάβει το Τμήμα Εκβιαστών της Ασφάλειας Αττικής

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Χαρίτσης: Συγκάλυψη στα Τέμπη τέλος, το δίκιο θα νικήσει – Η κυβέρνηση πρέπει να φύγει
Νέα Αριστερά 24.03.2024

Χαρίτσης: Συγκάλυψη στα Τέμπη τέλος, το δίκιο θα νικήσει – Η κυβέρνηση πρέπει να φύγει

Τρία ερωτήματα της Νέας Αριστεράς προς την κυβέρνηση για την τραγωδία των Τεμπών. Ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης τονίζει ότι «η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη πρέπει να φύγει άμεσα»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Κυριακή 24 Μαρτίου 2024