Commissioner to Review Cohesion Policy-supported Programs in Greece

Programs supported by the EU’s Cohesion Policy towards transition to a net-zero economy come into the spotlight during a visit to Greece this week by European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira.

The commissioner will be in Greece for three days visiting Athens, Patras, Megalopolis, and Tripolis, to review progress made on cohesion policy-supported projects.

Ferreira is scheduled to meet with Greek Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday.

In Patras, Ferreira will visit the Technological Park and meet with the Governor of Western Greece Nektarios Farmakis.

On Friday, she is scheduled to visit the Roman Odeon which was restored with Cohesion Policy funds.

Ferreira will also visit the mines in Megalopolis in the Peloponnese, and meet with Megalopolis Lignite Center stakeholders and employees. The town is receiving support from the Just Transition Fund to help alleviate the consequences of the transition to a net-zero economy.

After her visit to Tripolis and her meeting with Peloponnese Region Governor Dimitris Ptochos, she will meet with pupils from local schools for a debate on what the EU is doing to support the development of European regions and the fight against brain drain.