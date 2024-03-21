Πέμπτη 21 Μαρτίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2024 | 11:35
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Εφετείο Αθηνών
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2024 | 10:04
Σεισμός ταρακούνησε τη Γαύδο
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2024 | 07:57
Νεκρός 30χρονος σε τροχαίο στη Θεσσαλονίκη
EMAIL GATE
ΤΕΜΠΗ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Commissioner to Review Cohesion Policy-supported Programs in Greece
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2024 | 10:00

Commissioner to Review Cohesion Policy-supported Programs in Greece

Commissioner Ferreira will be visiting Athens, Patras, Megalopolis, and Tripolis, to review cohesion policy-supported projects

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Optima Bank: Θετικά τα μηνύματα από τις επιδόσεις των ελληνικών τραπεζών, παραμένει η σύσταση buy

Optima Bank: Θετικά τα μηνύματα από τις επιδόσεις των ελληνικών τραπεζών, παραμένει η σύσταση buy

Spotlight

Programs supported by the EU’s Cohesion Policy towards transition to a net-zero economy come into the spotlight during a visit to Greece this week by European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira.

The commissioner will be in Greece for three days visiting Athens, Patras, Megalopolis, and Tripolis, to review progress made on cohesion policy-supported projects.

Ferreira is scheduled to meet with Greek Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday.

In Patras, Ferreira will visit the Technological Park and meet with the Governor of Western Greece Nektarios Farmakis.

On Friday, she is scheduled to visit the Roman Odeon which was restored with Cohesion Policy funds.

Ferreira will also visit the mines in Megalopolis in the Peloponnese, and meet with Megalopolis Lignite Center stakeholders and employees. The town is receiving support from the Just Transition Fund to help alleviate the consequences of the transition to a net-zero economy.

After her visit to Tripolis and her meeting with Peloponnese Region Governor Dimitris Ptochos, she will meet with pupils from local schools for a debate on what the EU is doing to support the development of European regions and the fight against brain drain.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Γενική επιστράτευση
On Field

Γενική επιστράτευση

Ο κόουτς Αταμάν χρειάζεται περισσότερους «στρατιώτες» κόντρα στη Μπαρτσελόνα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες

Optima Bank: Θετικά τα μηνύματα από τις επιδόσεις των ελληνικών τραπεζών, παραμένει η σύσταση buy

Optima Bank: Θετικά τα μηνύματα από τις επιδόσεις των ελληνικών τραπεζών, παραμένει η σύσταση buy

Τουρισμός

ΙΝΣΕΤΕ: Περισσότερα Airbnb από ξενοδοχεία σε αριθμό κλινών

ΙΝΣΕΤΕ: Περισσότερα Airbnb από ξενοδοχεία σε αριθμό κλινών

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Το νέο ηλεκτροσόκ για τον Σταθόπουλο (BC Partners), το τρικ του Μαξίμου για τον κατώτατο μισθό και μία «καυτή πατάτα» για τον Σκυλακάκη

Το νέο ηλεκτροσόκ για τον Σταθόπουλο (BC Partners), το τρικ του Μαξίμου για τον κατώτατο μισθό και μία «καυτή πατάτα» για τον Σκυλακάκη

Νέο φορο-νομοσχέδιο: Αλλαγές σε παραγραφές, ελέγχους και επικοινωνία με ΑΑΔΕ

Νέο φορο-νομοσχέδιο: Αλλαγές σε παραγραφές, ελέγχους και επικοινωνία με ΑΑΔΕ

Όταν ο πιλότος τραβά τον μοχλό εκτίναξης του μαχητικού

Όταν ο πιλότος τραβά τον μοχλό εκτίναξης του μαχητικού

Στη μεγάλη γιορτή της Ελληνικής Γλώσσας που έγινε στη Νάπολι της Ιταλίας σχολείο του Δήμου Ωρωπού

Στη μεγάλη γιορτή της Ελληνικής Γλώσσας που έγινε στη Νάπολι της Ιταλίας σχολείο του Δήμου Ωρωπού

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Θυμός: Ο πιο υγιής και αποτελεσματικός τρόπος να τον απελευθερώσετε

Θυμός: Ο πιο υγιής και αποτελεσματικός τρόπος να τον απελευθερώσετε

Μπακαλιάρος: Ο λινγκ, ο γνήσιος, ο Ισλανδίας και ο φρέσκος – Οι φετινές τιμές

Μπακαλιάρος: Ο λινγκ, ο γνήσιος, ο Ισλανδίας και ο φρέσκος – Οι φετινές τιμές

Αυτό χρειάζονται τα παιδιά- Ίσως περισσότερο και από την αγάπη

Αυτό χρειάζονται τα παιδιά- Ίσως περισσότερο και από την αγάπη

Greenwashing, «πράσινο ξέπλυμα» σε πολλές… αποχρώσεις

Greenwashing, «πράσινο ξέπλυμα» σε πολλές… αποχρώσεις

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 18.03.2024
EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution
English edition 18.03.2024

EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution

The new rules aim to reduce harmful emissions from industrial installations and pig and poultry farms, and to improve transparency over the licensing, operation and control of such installations

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.03.2024
Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax
English edition 14.03.2024

Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax

It is noted that from 1998 until today, the taxation on alcoholic beverages in Greece has increased a total of eight times, with four increases occurring within the period of 2009-2010, leading to a 125% increase in the excise tax coefficient on alcoholic beverages.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.03.2024
Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment
English edition 09.03.2024

Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment

Nikos Dendias presented his general idea on how he envisioned women being integrated voluntarily into the citizen army

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.03.2024
Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production
English edition 09.03.2024

Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production

Greek cotton producers are calling on the government to take actions to address the impact of climate change on production.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.03.2024
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%
English edition 08.03.2024

Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Πέμπτη 21 Μαρτίου 2024