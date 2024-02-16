Παρασκευή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 16:53
Μεγάλη αστυνομική επιχείρηση στην Ομόνοια – Δεκάδες προσαγωγές
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 14:42
Νεκρή 55χρονη που έπεσε από μπαλκόνι
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 13:56
Επίθεση με πυροβολισμούς σε στάση λεωφορείου στο Ισραήλ - Δύο νεκροί
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting
English edition 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 15:36

Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting

The data concerning smoking were particularly strong, as the impact of smoking on cytokines was as significant as that of age, gender, and genetic background. Moreover, this impact appeared to persist for years after an individual had stopped smoking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο: Εβδομάδα σταθεροποίησης και προσαρμογών

Χρηματιστήριο: Εβδομάδα σταθεροποίησης και προσαρμογών

Spotlight

The long term negative impact of smoking on the immune system persists for years after smoking your last cigarette, as was demonstrated by a study of the immune response in 1,000 individuals, published in the scientific journal “Nature.”

This large-scale analysis is part of a broader scientific endeavor to unravel the mysteries behind the vast variations in immune responses among different individuals. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted this diversity, with some individuals experiencing severe illness but others remaining asymptomatic. While factors such as gender, genetics, and age provide partial explanations, the role of other parameters has remained elusive until now.

Led by computational biology expert Violaine Saint-André from the Pasteur Institute in Paris, a team of researchers delved into blood samples and questionnaires collected from 1,000 healthy individuals living in Brittany, France, as part of the Milieu Intérieur consortium. Their findings revealed that, in addition to smoking, high Body Mass Index (BMI) and prior infection with the cytomegalovirus significantly impact the immune system over the long term.

The data concerning smoking were particularly strong, as the impact of smoking on cytokines was as significant as that of age, gender, and genetic background. Moreover, this impact appeared to persist for years after an individual had stopped smoking.

Furthermore, the study highlighted the intricate interplay of individual environmental factors on different cytokines, emphasizing the complexity of tailoring targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

This realization leads to the need for further research and highlights the challenges in explaining the immune system’s intricate workings.

Πηγή: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι
Μπάσκετ

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι για τα προημιτελικά του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Cosmote Sports 5.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο: Εβδομάδα σταθεροποίησης και προσαρμογών

Χρηματιστήριο: Εβδομάδα σταθεροποίησης και προσαρμογών

Οικονομία

ΕΤΕπ: Χρηματοδοτήσεις 2,5 δισ. ευρώ στην Ελλάδα το 2023 – Ποιοι πήραν την μερίδα του λέοντος

ΕΤΕπ: Χρηματοδοτήσεις 2,5 δισ. ευρώ στην Ελλάδα το 2023 – Ποιοι πήραν την μερίδα του λέοντος

inStream

Κύπελλο Ελλάδος 16.02.2024

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι για τα προημιτελικά του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Cosmote Sports 5.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ελληνοτουρκικά 16.02.2024

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα, χωρίς να είναι αφελής, προσπαθεί για την εμπέδωση μονιμότερης ύφεσης με την Τουρκία

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης δήλωσε ότι «προσπαθούμε να προσεγγίσουμε την Τουρκία για να εξομαλύνουμε και να βελτιώσουμε τις σχέσεις μας»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Oι φιλοδοξίες Σκρέκα και Μεγάρου Μαξίμου για την ακρίβεια, οι αντιδράσεις των προμηθευτών και ποιο χαράτσι στο ρεύμα καταργείται

Oι φιλοδοξίες Σκρέκα και Μεγάρου Μαξίμου για την ακρίβεια, οι αντιδράσεις των προμηθευτών και ποιο χαράτσι στο ρεύμα καταργείται

«Ψηφιακός ανιχνευτής» για λαθρεμπόριο καυσίμων

«Ψηφιακός ανιχνευτής» για λαθρεμπόριο καυσίμων

Δένδιας – Γκιουλέρ στη Σύνοδο του ΝΑΤΟ

Δένδιας – Γκιουλέρ στη Σύνοδο του ΝΑΤΟ

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Ευτυχία: Η 500 ετών σκανδιναβική «συνταγή»

Ευτυχία: Η 500 ετών σκανδιναβική «συνταγή»

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Παιδί: Γιατί δείχνει να μην ενδιαφέρεται για τίποτα;

Παιδί: Γιατί δείχνει να μην ενδιαφέρεται για τίποτα;

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 16.02.2024
Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%
English edition 16.02.2024

Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%

The statistics authority cited a decline in energy prices, especially a 60.2%-decrease in natural gas prices.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.02.2024
Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting
English edition 14.02.2024

Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting

The Greek farmers have been conducting road blockades for the past 3 weeks demanding cheaper fuel oil and subsidies for lost income due to extreme weather, among other things

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.02.2024
Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?
English edition 13.02.2024

Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?

Finally, Kapounis emphasizes that compared to other EU countries, Greece produces close to nothing, and there will be further degradation of the primary sector, whether it concerns fruits or vegetables

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.02.2024
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11.02.2024

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι
Κύπελλο Ελλάδος 16.02.2024

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Περιστέρι για τα προημιτελικά του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Cosmote Sports 5.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα, χωρίς να είναι αφελής, προσπαθεί για την εμπέδωση μονιμότερης ύφεσης με την Τουρκία
Ελληνοτουρκικά 16.02.2024

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα, χωρίς να είναι αφελής, προσπαθεί για την εμπέδωση μονιμότερης ύφεσης με την Τουρκία

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης δήλωσε ότι «προσπαθούμε να προσεγγίσουμε την Τουρκία για να εξομαλύνουμε και να βελτιώσουμε τις σχέσεις μας»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Παρασκευή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024