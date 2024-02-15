Πέμπτη 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
15.02.2024
Ελληνόκτητο το πλοίο που δέχθηκε επίθεση ανοικτά των ακτών της Υεμένης – Ανέλαβαν την ευθύνη οι Χούθι
Σημαντική είδηση:
15.02.2024 | 21:06
Πυροβολισμοί σε αεροπορική βάση – Αντιμετωπίζεται ως τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα
Σημαντική είδηση
15.02.2024 | 20:26
Χιονίζει στην Πάρνηθα – Διακόπηκε η κυκλοφορία από το ύψος του τελεφερίκ
Inbound Containers in Piraeus Port Down 12.7% in Jan. due to Houthi Attacks
English edition 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2024

Inbound Containers in Piraeus Port Down 12.7% in Jan. due to Houthi Attacks

The fall impacted two piers at the port of Piraeus managed by Cosco Shipping Ports (piers II and III)

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Inbound containers to two piers at the port of Piraeus managed by Cosco Shipping Ports (piers II and III), via the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), recorded a 12.7% drop in January, due to the ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea which has forced route changes of commercial vessels.

Cosco Shipping Ports announced that 281.8 thousand TEU – twenty-foot equivalent unit, a measure of volume in units of twenty-foot long containers – were circulated in January, compared to 322.8 thousand TEU in the same month last year (a decrease of 12.7%).

Notably, the total circulation of containers by Cosco Shipping Ports in all its ports in China and outside China increased by 13.9%.

From the ports it controls in Europe, the terminals it controls in Spain (Valencia and Bilbao) posted a slight increase of 0.7% and the terminal in Antwerp (9.4%), while the unit in Rotterdam (-4.5%) and in Zeebrugge, Belgium (-22.9%) as well as the Turkish port of Kumport (-30%).

The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea has impacted global trade shipping forcing almost all container companies to bypass the region and divert their ships around Africa.

The route changes from the Far East to Europe, through South Africa, favor the ports of Western and Northern Europe as well as Morocco, at the expense of Piraeus, which ceases to be the first port in Europe after the Suez, resulting in losing a significant load intended for transshipment.

Source: tovima.com

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Πέμπτη 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2024