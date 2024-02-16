Παρασκευή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 13:56
Επίθεση με πυροβολισμούς σε στάση λεωφορείου στο Ισραήλ - Ενας νεκρός
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 13:28
Κατέρρευσε οικοδομή στη Φλωρεντία: Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.02.2024 | 00:00
Ηλικιωμένος έπεσε από το μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού του και σκοτώθηκε
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%
English edition 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 10:41

Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%

The statistics authority cited a decline in energy prices, especially a 60.2%-decrease in natural gas prices.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

Προϋπολογισμός 2024: Μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε παροχές το υπερπλεόνασμα;

Προϋπολογισμός 2024: Μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε παροχές το υπερπλεόνασμα;

Spotlight

The annual inflation rate in Greece eased to 3.1% in January 2024, down from 3.5% in December 2023 and 7% from the corresponding month of 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (EL.STAT) announced on Thursday.

The statistics authority cited a decline in energy prices, especially a 60.2%-decrease in natural gas prices. Conversely, a continuing surge in food prices reached 8.3%, fueled by cooking oils and fruits. Olive oil, for instance, posted an eyebrow-raising increase, on an annual basis, of more than 60%.

The consumer price index eased by 0.8% in January 2024 from December 2023, while the harmonized inflation rate was 3.2% in January 2023 compared with the corresponding month in 2023, while it fell 0.9% in January 2024 on a monthly basis.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι ΠΑΟΚ και Ολυμπιακού για τους «16» του Conference League
Ποδόσφαιρο

Οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι ΠΑΟΚ και Ολυμπιακού για τους «16» του Conference League

Ο ΠΑΟΚ είναι ήδη στους «16» του Conference League, ο Ολυμπιακός έκανε το πρώτο σημαντικό βήμα για να βρεθεί εκεί και παρακάτω θα δείτε τους πιθανούς αντιπάλους των ελληνικών ομάδων.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

Προϋπολογισμός 2024: Μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε παροχές το υπερπλεόνασμα;

Προϋπολογισμός 2024: Μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε παροχές το υπερπλεόνασμα;

Ενέργεια

FSRU Αλεξανδρούπολης: Από τη ΔΕΠΑ το πρώτο φορτίο LNG

FSRU Αλεξανδρούπολης: Από τη ΔΕΠΑ το πρώτο φορτίο LNG

inStream

Οι υποχρεώσεις 16.02.2024

Πώς θα δοθεί η ειδική καλλιεργητική ενίσχυση στο βαμβάκι – Τα ποσά και οι δικαιούχοι

Οι επιλέξιμες εκτάσεις μπορούν να καλλιεργηθούν με όλες τις ποικιλίες βαμβακιού, καταχωρημένες στον Εθνικό Κατάλογο Ποικιλιών ή/και στον Κοινό Κατάλογο των Ποικιλιών των Ειδών των Γεωργικών Εκτάσεων

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Oι φιλοδοξίες Σκρέκα και Μεγάρου Μαξίμου για την ακρίβεια, οι αντιδράσεις των προμηθευτών και ποιο χαράτσι στο ρεύμα καταργείται

Oι φιλοδοξίες Σκρέκα και Μεγάρου Μαξίμου για την ακρίβεια, οι αντιδράσεις των προμηθευτών και ποιο χαράτσι στο ρεύμα καταργείται

«Ψηφιακός ανιχνευτής» για λαθρεμπόριο καυσίμων

«Ψηφιακός ανιχνευτής» για λαθρεμπόριο καυσίμων

Δένδιας – Γκιουλέρ στη Σύνοδο του ΝΑΤΟ

Δένδιας – Γκιουλέρ στη Σύνοδο του ΝΑΤΟ

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Ευτυχία: Η 500 ετών σκανδιναβική «συνταγή»

Ευτυχία: Η 500 ετών σκανδιναβική «συνταγή»

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Παιδί: Γιατί δείχνει να μην ενδιαφέρεται για τίποτα;

Παιδί: Γιατί δείχνει να μην ενδιαφέρεται για τίποτα;

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 14.02.2024
Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting
English edition 14.02.2024

Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting

The Greek farmers have been conducting road blockades for the past 3 weeks demanding cheaper fuel oil and subsidies for lost income due to extreme weather, among other things

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.02.2024
Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?
English edition 13.02.2024

Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?

Finally, Kapounis emphasizes that compared to other EU countries, Greece produces close to nothing, and there will be further degradation of the primary sector, whether it concerns fruits or vegetables

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.02.2024
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11.02.2024

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Βαμβάκι: Πώς θα δοθεί η ειδική καλλιεργητική ενίσχυση – Τα ποσά και οι δικαιούχοι
Οι υποχρεώσεις 16.02.2024

Πώς θα δοθεί η ειδική καλλιεργητική ενίσχυση στο βαμβάκι – Τα ποσά και οι δικαιούχοι

Οι επιλέξιμες εκτάσεις μπορούν να καλλιεργηθούν με όλες τις ποικιλίες βαμβακιού, καταχωρημένες στον Εθνικό Κατάλογο Ποικιλιών ή/και στον Κοινό Κατάλογο των Ποικιλιών των Ειδών των Γεωργικών Εκτάσεων

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Παρασκευή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2024