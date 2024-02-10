Σάββατο 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
21o
10.02.2024
Νεκρός εντοπίστηκε ο 46χρονος μοτοσικλετιστής που έπεσε σε γκρεμό
English edition 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2024

Rising Pizza Prices Taking A Bite Out of Consumers’ Pockets

The average price of a specific size of pizza jumped by 5.9% in Europe in December 2023, compared with the corresponding month of 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Spotlight

A wave of inflation Greece, Europe and much of the world, in the wake of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has made one iconic food item, the beloved pizza, a pricier fare.

According to Eurostat figures for 2023, a European citizen now pays more to buy a pizza than even a year and two years ago.

Specifically, the average price of a specific size of pizza jumped by 5.9% in Europe in December 2023, compared with the corresponding month of 2022.

The rate of increase in Greece for the same period was 3.9%, on an annual basis.

The increase between December 2022 and December 2021 was even more pronounced, 15.2%.

The biggest hike, yoy, was recorded in non-Eurozone member Hungary (13.4%), followed by Luxembourg (11.3%) and Latvia (10.6%).

Conversely, pizza prices actually fell in the Netherlands by 0.9%.

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

