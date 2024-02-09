Opinion Poll: Ruling ND Still Fields 16%-Point Lead Over Nearest Rival

The latest opinion poll results released this week, conducted by the Alco firm and shown on the prime-time broadcast of the Athens-based Alpha station, give ruling New Democracy (ND) a 16-percentage point lead over its nearest rival, which is now socialist PASOK.

Center-right ND is given 28.2% of respondents’ preference, with a downward trend. PASOK is preferred by 12.2%.

Once trail-blazing SYRIZA dropped to third place in the poll result, 10.2%.

Another three parties – the Communist Party, Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution) and Niki – pooled above 3%, at 9.1, 6.1 and 3.2%, respectively.

The foremost problem faced by citizens remains the cost of living, with a majority calling for more measures. Among others, 38% of respondents said market inspections are lacking, while 28% referred to pathogenies in the local market. Finally, 29% percent of respondents said surging prices are due to international factors.