Παρασκευή 09 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση
09.02.2024 | 09:00
Μποτιλιάρισμα στον Κηφισό λόγω τροχαίου
Σημαντική είδηση
09.02.2024 | 07:52
Αστικό λεωφορείο έπεσε επάνω σε σταθμευμένα οχήματα
Σημαντική είδηση
09.02.2024 | 18:56
Άνδρας επιτέθηκε με μαχαίρι σε αστυνομικό κατά τη διάρκεια ελέγχου
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑΣ ΚΑΡΟΛΟΣ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
Opinion Poll: Ruling ND Still Fields 16%-Point Lead Over Nearest Rival
English edition 09 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 09:54

Opinion Poll: Ruling ND Still Fields 16%-Point Lead Over Nearest Rival

Once trail-blazing SYRIZA dropped to third place in the poll result, 10.2%

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
The latest opinion poll results released this week, conducted by the Alco firm and shown on the prime-time broadcast of the Athens-based Alpha station, give ruling New Democracy (ND) a 16-percentage point lead over its nearest rival, which is now socialist PASOK.

Center-right ND is given 28.2% of respondents’ preference, with a downward trend. PASOK is preferred by 12.2%.

Once trail-blazing SYRIZA dropped to third place in the poll result, 10.2%.

Another three parties – the Communist Party, Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution) and Niki – pooled above 3%, at 9.1, 6.1 and 3.2%, respectively.

The foremost problem faced by citizens remains the cost of living, with a majority calling for more measures. Among others, 38% of respondents said market inspections are lacking, while 28% referred to pathogenies in the local market. Finally, 29% percent of respondents said surging prices are due to international factors.

Source: tovima.com

Απίστευτο σχόλιο: «Οι Μπακς πέταξαν λευκή πετσέτα, βάζουν τον Θανάση στο παρκέ» (vid)
Μπάσκετ

Απίστευτο σχόλιο: «Οι Μπακς πέταξαν λευκή πετσέτα, βάζουν τον Θανάση στο παρκέ» (vid)

Ένα ιδιαίτερο σχόλιο προκάλεσε η είσοδος του Θανάση Αντετοκούνμπο στο παρκέ, στην αναμέτρηση των Μπακς με του Τίμπεργουλβς.

Άρης 09.02.2024

Τα πλάνα του Μάντζιου για τους «Ζωσιμάδες»

Ο Έλληνας τεχνικός αναμένεται να κάνει ροτέισον στο αυριανό (10/2) εκτός έδρας παιχνίδι με τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα, ενόψει του ημιτελικού Κυπέλλου (13/2) με τον Παναιτωλικό

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.01.2024
US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece
English edition 27.01.2024

US Approves F-35 Sale to Greece

The US State Department late Friday notified Congress of the Biden administration’s intent to sell the 5th Generation warplanes to the country, along with new F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

