Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 11:52

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Air Arabia, the leading affordable airline in the Middle East and North Africa, is set to introduce direct flights to Greece this summer confirming its plans to expand its presence in the European market.

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom.
This new connection will reportedly operate four times a week, as the company aims to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Adel Abdullah Ali, CEO of Air Arabia Group, highlighted Sharjah’s allure, renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture, and thriving business opportunities. He affirmed: “We are pleased to launch our direct flights between the city of Sharjah and the city of Athens, known for its ancient history and rich culture. This step confirms our constant commitment to providing travelers with seamless travel options driven by added value, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board our flights to explore the wonders of…the City of Athens.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet comprising Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, renowned as the most advanced and popular single-aisle aircraft globally. The cabin layout prioritizes passenger comfort, offering one of the widest seat pitches in the economy class cabin across the fleet.

source airarabia/breaking travel news

Source: tovima.com

Sports in

Παίκτης… καταλύτης
On Field

Παίκτης… καταλύτης

Ο Ναν μετατρέπει μια πολύ καλή ομάδα, σε σύνολο για φάιναλ φορ

English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

