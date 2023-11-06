Municipality of Athens greenlights auction of the Votanikos park

The “green light” for the tender of the project concerning the creation of Athens‘ largest park of more than 50 hectares in Eleonas – within the framework of the Double Redevelopment – was given with the approval of the tender documents and the terms of the tender by the Finance Committee of the Municipality of Athens .

This is how the tendering process of the project begins, with a budget of 37,200,000.00 euros, which includes the “Projects for landscaping and common areas in the wider area II of the Double Redevelopment and the Naval Fort in the area of Eleonas”.

This is one of the two major interventions, which frame the construction project of the Panathinaikos stadium and concerns the configuration of the common green spaces in the area of Double Redevelopment and Botanikos.

The decision by the Economic Committee came after the relevant approval on 31-10-23 by the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

What it will entail

During the formation of the park, 3,563 large evergreen and deciduous trees as well as 102,000 shrubs will be planted. At the same time, 18,520 sq.m. lawn, 1,560 sq.m. Mediterranean meadow, 800 sq.m. of rain gardens, while a 950 sq.m. lake will also be created. which will act as a cradle of biodiversity.

With the creation of this specific park in the western part of Athens, the imaginary circle of the large urban “lungs” of greenery (Lykavittos, National Garden, Plato Academy, etc.) is completed.