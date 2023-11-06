Fruits and vegetables: Greek kiwifruit exports soared – Apples are losing ground

Exports of Greek kiwifruit are soaring, with the quantities sent to the markets since the start of this season having increased by 46%. At the same time, apple exports seem to be losing significant ground, with the quantities traded being less compared to the corresponding period last year.

In particular, according to the data processed by the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Incofruit Hellas, kiwifruit exports increased by 47.7% compared to last year, which from 1/9/2023 to 3/11/2023 amount to 31,514 tons against 21,337 tons in the corresponding period of 2022.

Of these quantities, 1,056 tons were sent to India compared to 833 tons last year, 1,042 tons to Canada compared to 631 tons last year, to the USA 1,885 tons compared to 1,053 tons, to Spain 5,819 tons compared to 4,455 tons and to Italy 10,031 tons compared to 5,035 tons.

Negative sign for apples

The exports of Greek apples are significantly reduced, with the quantities amounting from September 1st to November 3rd, to 14,904 tons compared to 25,329 tons last year.

Of the total quantities, the cargoes that left Larissa reached 5,390 tons from 6,915 tons last year and from Magnesia 47 against 227 tons in the corresponding period last year.

At the same time, apple imports are impressive which, according to the data, amount to 4,385 tons compared to 1,289 tons last year.

However, the situation regarding the possibility of exporting Greek apples to Egypt is also stagnant, since as the exporters point out “the Egyptian government requires importing companies to have an export activity that allows them to acquire foreign currency”.

Increased tomato imports

Tomato imports have increased in Greece, which from September 1 to November 3 amounted to 9,604 tons compared to 4,177 tons in 2022. Of the total quantities, 6,406 tons came from Turkey compared to 2,922 tons last year. It should be noted that this year, until September 8, a total of only 1,018 tons of tomatoes had been imported.

“Because the production in the countries of Southern Europe including our country entered the markets with a delay due to lateness, the prices of tomatoes and peppers have been good in recent weeks. We are now seeing supply increasing somewhat, which will put pressure on prices. Therefore, it is expected that the prices will gradually decrease from next week”, comments the special advisor of Incofruit Hellas Giorgos Polychronakis.



Losses for table grapes

The export of table grapes continued, amounting to 39,186 tons, down 10.9% compared to 2022.

According to exporters, the European market was dominated by Italian grapes, with the Italia and Crimson Seedless varieties being the most popular. Sultana and Crimson Seedless cultivars were made available from Turkey. Shipments from France and Greece together played only a minor role, while the offer from Spain and Portugal had little effect on sales.

“A loss of share of Greek table grapes is observed in continuation of previous periods, which is due to the adaptation of the competition to new varieties with a calendar distribution of their harvest to the demands of consumers”, comments Mr. Polychronakis.

Controls

It is estimated that 150 thousand tons (about 25,000 loads) were shipped – exports of fruits and vegetables between mid-August and mid-October, while another 200 to 250 thousand tons of Greek and imported products were traded on the domestic market.

The exporters reiterate the need for the competent audit services to increase and intensify controls in the production regions and at the exit points of the country for the quality and health control of our traded-exported products and also to avoid defamation of our products.

“Our goal must be to take advantage of the reduction in production in Italy and Spain, in order to expand our clientele, with identification of origin, with standardization and quality, and not trading raw material (without post-harvest added value)”, commentedMr. Polychronakis.