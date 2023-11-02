Influencers under scrutiny of Greek tax authorities

Influencers have been targeted by the Ministry of Development and the tax authorities, with the Tax Office scrutinizing a number of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Specifically, the development ministry is investigating whether content creators comply with consumer law, while tax authorities are looking for “black” sales, undeclared income and false businesses.

Influencers: Sweeping checks – How much do Greek and foreign posts charge?

The aim of the audits is twofold: firstly, to identify influencers’ posts that contain testimonials, reviews or listings that may be misleading to consumers, influencing their purchasing behavior and causing financial loss, and secondly to verify whether the influencers inform with clarity to their followers about their company’s identity and contact information.

“There are packages, everyone prices themselves”

“I consider myself an advertising agency or a freelancer,” says, speaking to MEGA television, “FIlio_lou”, aka Filio Tsinoglou, a professional influencer.

“7 years ago I started the process of opening everything that is needed to be legal and correct in this part.”

“FIlio_lou”, who is a mother and creates content mainly for parents, promoting products aimed at both them and their children, has 340k followers and, she says, the price for an ad is determined by each influencer.

“There are packages, everyone prices themselves as much as they think they deserve, based on the numbers they bring in and the clicks. The money depends on the influencer.”

The more followers someone has, the more they can choose the content they will create, with the prices for a post starting “from 100 euros up to 7,000”.

As for the income one can make per month?

“It can start from 1,000 to 20,000 euros per month.”

It is noted that the list basically includes people popular among the youth, artists, presenters, models, athletes, but mainly people who reach their audiences in the first place through platforms (e.g. TikTok) and then through traditional media.