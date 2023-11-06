Τρίτη 07 Νοεμβρίου 2023
Greek Development Mon.: "Thriasio will become the largest business park in SE Europe"
06 Νοεμβρίου 2023

Greek Development Mon.: "Thriasio will become the largest business park in SE Europe"

What the business proposal submitted to the Ministry of Development includes

An application for the establishment and development of the Single Large Unit Business Park “Thriasio Freight Center” was submitted to the Ministry of Development and the General Secretariat of Industry, with all the accompanying documents, as provided by the relevant joint ministerial decision.

The business plan in question concerns the development of the first Business Park in the sector of Logistics, with the following characteristics:

· 260,626 sq.m. warehouse

· 5,278 sq.m. supporting functions

· 42,000 sq.m. container handling areas with terminal and warehouse (container terminal)

· 7,250 m of asphalt roads for heavy vehicles

· 5,740 m of railway line

· 1,140 m of railway loading and unloading docks

· 165 outdoor parking spaces for large trucks

· 1,279 outdoor car parking spaces cars

· 385 places for large cargo vehicles

· 10.20MW photovoltaic units with 7MW storage system

The Minister of Development, Kostas Skrekas, said in this regard: “The first and most important step for the implementation of a flagship investment, amounting to 220 million euros in the Logistics sector, is being made today with the submission of a mature licensing proposal. “Thriasio” will become the largest and first “smart”, “green” business park in SE Europe and also one of the most modern in Europe. A project that will establish Greece as an international transit hub for Logistics, offering access to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and innovative storage automation solutions

Συγκίνηση 07.11.2023

Τίμησαν τα θύματα της επίθεσης της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ - Άναψαν 1.400 κεράκια μπροστά από το Τείχος των Δακρύων

Σχεδόν 40 οικογένειες ανθρώπων που σκοτώθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια της εφόδου της Χαμάς συγκεντρώθηκαν στην είσοδο του πιο ιερού χώρου προσευχής για τους Εβραίους στο Ισραήλ.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σημείο καμπής; 07.11.2023

Εργαζόμενοι του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ κατακρίνουν σε υπόμνημα την πολιτική των ΗΠΑ υπέρ του Ισραήλ

Σε εσωτερικό τους -ευαίσθητο όχι απόρρητο- υπόμνημα εργαζόμενοι του υπ. Εξωτερικών με ειδιίκευση στα ζητήματα Μ. Ανατολής κρίνουν πως οι ενέργειες του Ισραήλ, δεν αντανακλούν τις αμερικάνικες αξίες.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
​ Ο Σκρέκας με τα χρώματα του πολέμου, η κυβερνητική των 600 εκατ. και το face control της Σδούκου

​ Ο Σκρέκας με τα χρώματα του πολέμου, η κυβερνητική των 600 εκατ. και το face control της Σδούκου

Ρεύματα και τάσεις στη νέα πολυκατοικία της Κουμουνδούρου

Ρεύματα και τάσεις στη νέα πολυκατοικία της Κουμουνδούρου

