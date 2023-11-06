Greek Development Mon.: “Thriasio will become the largest business park in SE Europe”

An application for the establishment and development of the Single Large Unit Business Park “Thriasio Freight Center” was submitted to the Ministry of Development and the General Secretariat of Industry, with all the accompanying documents, as provided by the relevant joint ministerial decision.

The business plan in question concerns the development of the first Business Park in the sector of Logistics, with the following characteristics:

· 260,626 sq.m. warehouse

· 5,278 sq.m. supporting functions

· 42,000 sq.m. container handling areas with terminal and warehouse (container terminal)

· 7,250 m of asphalt roads for heavy vehicles

· 5,740 m of railway line

· 1,140 m of railway loading and unloading docks

· 165 outdoor parking spaces for large trucks

· 1,279 outdoor car parking spaces cars

· 385 places for large cargo vehicles

· 10.20MW photovoltaic units with 7MW storage system

The Minister of Development, Kostas Skrekas, said in this regard: “The first and most important step for the implementation of a flagship investment, amounting to 220 million euros in the Logistics sector, is being made today with the submission of a mature licensing proposal. “Thriasio” will become the largest and first “smart”, “green” business park in SE Europe and also one of the most modern in Europe. A project that will establish Greece as an international transit hub for Logistics, offering access to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and innovative storage automation solutions