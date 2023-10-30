Τρίτη 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
O κορυφαίος
30.10.2023 | 23:00
Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι κατέκτησε για όγδοη φορά τη «Χρυσή» μπάλα
Ερευνάται απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας
30.10.2023 | 18:12
Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για τον τραυματισμό της 16χρονης στο Νέο Ηράκλειο
Πόλεμος Ισραήλ - Χαμάς
30.10.2023 | 11:19
Το βαρύ οικονομικό τίμημα για το Ισραήλ
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΜΑΘΙΟΥ ΠΕΡΙ
ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ
Greek Ministry of Development: Controls on influencers begin
English edition 30 Οκτωβρίου 2023 | 16:39

Greek Ministry of Development: Controls on influencers begin

Checks on the commercial practices they use on social media

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

INSIDE STORIES

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Spotlight

Controls of the commercial practices used by influencers on their social media accounts will be carried out in the coming weeks by the Ministry of Development, with the assistance of digital tools from the European Commission, to protect consumers from misleading commercial practices.

In particular, in the context of pan-European checks carried out in the Member States of the Union at the initiative of the European Commission (EU Sweeps), the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection of the General Secretariat of Commerce is going to carry out checks on the commercial practices used by influencers on social media, in order to promote or make available for sale goods and services of companies (brands) with which they cooperate.

The controls

The objective of pan-European checks is twofold: firstly, to identify social media posts by influencers that contain testimonials, reviews or listings that may be misleading to consumers, influencing their purchasing behavior and causing financial loss, and secondly to verify whether influencers clearly inform their followers about their company’s identity and contact information.

The European Commission and the Ministry of Development invite influencers, as well as all those involved in the digital marketing industry, to visit the Influencer Legal Hub platform, in order to be adequately informed about their legal obligations, fair commercial practices and the applicable European standards for consumer protection.

The tax office is also tightening its grip

For some time now, the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) has started special checks on the incomes of well-known Greeks on social media. The main objective is to detect cases of tax evasion.

The targets of the audits are revenue and financial transactions, providing services for promotion or products for sale.

Artists, models and even athletes are known to be used in the e-commerce industry and businesses that sell all kinds of products online.

There are even cases of companies that operate without a physical presence by not issuing tax documents for their sales, while others have not even started operations at the tax office by not paying VAT, income tax and other deductions.

Headlines

Only in

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;
Culture Live

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Ομόλογα ΗΠΑ: Οι υψηλές αποδόσεις μπορεί να βάλουν φρένο στην αύξηση των επιτοκίων

Ομόλογα ΗΠΑ: Οι υψηλές αποδόσεις μπορεί να βάλουν φρένο στην αύξηση των επιτοκίων

Διεθνή

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Δισεπίλυτο πρόβλημα για τις επιχειρήσεις στο Ισραήλ

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Δισεπίλυτο πρόβλημα για τις επιχειρήσεις στο Ισραήλ

inStream

Κόσμος 31.10.2023

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα

Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in - Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα στη Γάζα - «Είναι ώρα για πόλεμο», λέει ο Νετανιάχου - Φόβοι για επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή, καμία ένδειξη για αποκλιμάκωση

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διεθνής Οικονομία 31.10.2023

Από τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά της μουσικής βιομηχανίας - Τι συμβαίνει με τον ελληνοκαναδό Merck Mercuriadis

Την λύση του συμβολαίου του με την εταιρεία που εκείνος συνδημιούργησε το 2018, την Hipgnosis, αποφάσισαν οι μέτοχοι – Στο προσκήνιο, σύγκρουση συμφερόντων και ατασθαλίες

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Zoom στη ζωή 31.10.2023

Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»

Ο Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου, Επιμελητής και Προϊστάμενος του Τμήματος Συλλογών του MOMus-Μουσείου Φωτογραφίας Θεσσαλονίκης, βάζει λέξεις στα κάδρα της εποχής μας με αφορμή την έκθεση Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2023.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Καταναλωτισμός 31.10.2023

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αμερικανική «Στάζι» 31.10.2023

Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα

Μπορεί στις ΗΠΑ να τραβούν τα βλέμματα οι νομικές περιπέτειες πανίσχυρων πολιτικών προσωπικοτήτων, όμως η αμερικανική δημοκρατία έχει υποστεί έναν σιωπηλό «βιασμό».

Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Ένας πόλεμος χωρίς κανόνες στη Μέση Ανατολή - Γιατί βγαίνουν κερδισμένες η Μόσχα και το Πεκίνο

Ένας πόλεμος χωρίς κανόνες στη Μέση Ανατολή - Γιατί βγαίνουν κερδισμένες η Μόσχα και το Πεκίνο

Σηκώνουν πανιά για νέο αριστερό κόμμα οι αντιφρονούντες Κασσελάκη

Σηκώνουν πανιά για νέο αριστερό κόμμα οι αντιφρονούντες Κασσελάκη

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Βήματα: Πόσα την ημέρα μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο πρόωρου θανάτου

Βήματα: Πόσα την ημέρα μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο πρόωρου θανάτου

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Only in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 24.10.2023
SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night
English edition 24.10.2023

SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night

Now the game is changing. The president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, for many, is making a show of presidential punch without securing a majority even in the Central Committee.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα
Κόσμος 31.10.2023

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα

Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in - Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα στη Γάζα - «Είναι ώρα για πόλεμο», λέει ο Νετανιάχου - Φόβοι για επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή, καμία ένδειξη για αποκλιμάκωση

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Merck Mercuriadis: Οι μέτοχοι τού δείχνουν την πόρτα της εξόδου από την Hipgnosis
Διεθνής Οικονομία 31.10.2023

Από τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά της μουσικής βιομηχανίας - Τι συμβαίνει με τον ελληνοκαναδό Merck Mercuriadis

Την λύση του συμβολαίου του με την εταιρεία που εκείνος συνδημιούργησε το 2018, την Hipgnosis, αποφάσισαν οι μέτοχοι – Στο προσκήνιο, σύγκρουση συμφερόντων και ατασθαλίες

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»
Zoom στη ζωή 31.10.2023

Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»

Ο Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου, Επιμελητής και Προϊστάμενος του Τμήματος Συλλογών του MOMus-Μουσείου Φωτογραφίας Θεσσαλονίκης, βάζει λέξεις στα κάδρα της εποχής μας με αφορμή την έκθεση Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2023.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;
Καταναλωτισμός 31.10.2023

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα
Αμερικανική «Στάζι» 31.10.2023

Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα

Μπορεί στις ΗΠΑ να τραβούν τα βλέμματα οι νομικές περιπέτειες πανίσχυρων πολιτικών προσωπικοτήτων, όμως η αμερικανική δημοκρατία έχει υποστεί έναν σιωπηλό «βιασμό».

Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023