Τρίτη 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
O κορυφαίος
30.10.2023 | 23:00
Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι κατέκτησε για όγδοη φορά τη «Χρυσή» μπάλα
Ερευνάται απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας
30.10.2023 | 18:12
Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για τον τραυματισμό της 16χρονης στο Νέο Ηράκλειο
Πόλεμος Ισραήλ - Χαμάς
30.10.2023 | 11:19
Το βαρύ οικονομικό τίμημα για το Ισραήλ
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΜΑΘΙΟΥ ΠΕΡΙ
ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ
Real estate: Israelis are sweeping the Greek market – Airbnbs in Thessaloniki have taken off
English edition 30 Οκτωβρίου 2023 | 09:52

Real estate: Israelis are sweeping the Greek market – Airbnbs in Thessaloniki have taken off

Israelis scour the Greek real estate market for housing

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

INSIDE STORIES

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Spotlight

Israelis are scouring the market of Thessaloniki for the rental of properties that will accommodate entire families, in the shadow of the war in Gaza.

In their effort, they have also activated the Jewish community of the northern Greek city, which is quick to help with whatever possibilities it has.

Many of them are willing to pay as much as they can to secure the property while not hesitating to sign leases even after two or three months.

High on the agenda are apartments available from short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, which are readily available.

Thessaloniki, due to its historical ties, is at the center, however strong demand also exists for Athens, with an emphasis on the Southern Suburbs but also areas outside the urban fabric.

It is indicative that a real estate agent last week closed a deal for two villas in the Saronida area for over six months, in the hope that by then a rudimentary calm will have been restored.

“After the flare-up in the Middle East, several Israelis rushed to seek safe haven in countries they consider friendly and not in danger of being the target of missile attacks”, notes owners associaitonPASYDA president Andreas Chiou to OT.

Cyprus, due to its proximity, is in first place, followed by Greece. These are two countries in which Israeli citizens feel safe due to the closer relationship that is developing between them.

Turkey, on the other hand, with President Erdoğan lashing out against Netanyahu’s tactics for escalating the war, is in a no-go zone.

In fact, some 24 hours ago Israel ordered its diplomats to leave Turkish territory.

High demand for Golden Visa as well

There is also great interest in buying a home through the “Golden Visa” program.

According to market information, real estate agencies in various cities of the country (apart from Athens and Thessaloniki, in Rhodes and Chania) receive forays from Israelis who want to buy real estate in Greece worth more than 250,000 euros, in order to have the right to permanent residence and free movement in Europe.

This is a stimulating injection into the Greek real estate market, which remains in the sights of international investors with anything newly built becoming unaffordable.

The Greek real estate market moves at reasonable prices and remains one of the cheapest markets in Europe in terms of price per sq.m. but also because of the stability that has been created in recent years.

Headlines

Only in

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;
Culture Live

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Ομόλογα ΗΠΑ: Οι υψηλές αποδόσεις μπορεί να βάλουν φρένο στην αύξηση των επιτοκίων

Ομόλογα ΗΠΑ: Οι υψηλές αποδόσεις μπορεί να βάλουν φρένο στην αύξηση των επιτοκίων

Διεθνή

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Δισεπίλυτο πρόβλημα για τις επιχειρήσεις στο Ισραήλ

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Δισεπίλυτο πρόβλημα για τις επιχειρήσεις στο Ισραήλ

inStream

Κόσμος 31.10.2023

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα

Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in - Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα στη Γάζα - «Είναι ώρα για πόλεμο», λέει ο Νετανιάχου - Φόβοι για επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή, καμία ένδειξη για αποκλιμάκωση

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διεθνής Οικονομία 31.10.2023

Από τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά της μουσικής βιομηχανίας - Τι συμβαίνει με τον ελληνοκαναδό Merck Mercuriadis

Την λύση του συμβολαίου του με την εταιρεία που εκείνος συνδημιούργησε το 2018, την Hipgnosis, αποφάσισαν οι μέτοχοι – Στο προσκήνιο, σύγκρουση συμφερόντων και ατασθαλίες

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Zoom στη ζωή 31.10.2023

Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»

Ο Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου, Επιμελητής και Προϊστάμενος του Τμήματος Συλλογών του MOMus-Μουσείου Φωτογραφίας Θεσσαλονίκης, βάζει λέξεις στα κάδρα της εποχής μας με αφορμή την έκθεση Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2023.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Καταναλωτισμός 31.10.2023

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αμερικανική «Στάζι» 31.10.2023

Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα

Μπορεί στις ΗΠΑ να τραβούν τα βλέμματα οι νομικές περιπέτειες πανίσχυρων πολιτικών προσωπικοτήτων, όμως η αμερικανική δημοκρατία έχει υποστεί έναν σιωπηλό «βιασμό».

Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Τα σχέδια επέκτασης της ΕΥΔΑΠ, οι Mytilineos και Βιοχάλκο στον Σκυλακάκη και τα ψώνια του Αθανασίου της Lamda

Ένας πόλεμος χωρίς κανόνες στη Μέση Ανατολή - Γιατί βγαίνουν κερδισμένες η Μόσχα και το Πεκίνο

Ένας πόλεμος χωρίς κανόνες στη Μέση Ανατολή - Γιατί βγαίνουν κερδισμένες η Μόσχα και το Πεκίνο

Σηκώνουν πανιά για νέο αριστερό κόμμα οι αντιφρονούντες Κασσελάκη

Σηκώνουν πανιά για νέο αριστερό κόμμα οι αντιφρονούντες Κασσελάκη

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Βήματα: Πόσα την ημέρα μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο πρόωρου θανάτου

Βήματα: Πόσα την ημέρα μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο πρόωρου θανάτου

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Only in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 24.10.2023
SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night
English edition 24.10.2023

SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night

Now the game is changing. The president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, for many, is making a show of presidential punch without securing a majority even in the Central Committee.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα
Κόσμος 31.10.2023

Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις το Τελ Αβίβ – Βομβαρδίζει σε νοσοκομεία στη Γάζα

Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in - Συνεχίζεται το αιματοκύλισμα στη Γάζα - «Είναι ώρα για πόλεμο», λέει ο Νετανιάχου - Φόβοι για επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή, καμία ένδειξη για αποκλιμάκωση

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Merck Mercuriadis: Οι μέτοχοι τού δείχνουν την πόρτα της εξόδου από την Hipgnosis
Διεθνής Οικονομία 31.10.2023

Από τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά της μουσικής βιομηχανίας - Τι συμβαίνει με τον ελληνοκαναδό Merck Mercuriadis

Την λύση του συμβολαίου του με την εταιρεία που εκείνος συνδημιούργησε το 2018, την Hipgnosis, αποφάσισαν οι μέτοχοι – Στο προσκήνιο, σύγκρουση συμφερόντων και ατασθαλίες

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»
Zoom στη ζωή 31.10.2023

Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου: «Ζούμε όλο και περισσότερο μέσα από εικόνες αντικαθιστώντας τα αληθινά βιώματα»

Ο Ηρακλής Παπαϊωάννου, Επιμελητής και Προϊστάμενος του Τμήματος Συλλογών του MOMus-Μουσείου Φωτογραφίας Θεσσαλονίκης, βάζει λέξεις στα κάδρα της εποχής μας με αφορμή την έκθεση Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale 2023.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;
Καταναλωτισμός 31.10.2023

Γιατί 50 χρόνια μετά, ο Guy Debord εξακολουθεί να είναι ακριβής;

Μια νέα κινηματογραφική διασκευή κι ένα νέο βιβλίο του δοκιμίου του 1967 «Η κοινωνία του Θεάματος» υπενθυμίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να γίνει πρώτα μέσα μας - «Η πλήξη είναι πάντα αντεπαναστατική. Πάντα».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα
Αμερικανική «Στάζι» 31.10.2023

Όργιο παρακολουθήσεων στις ΗΠΑ μετά την 11η Σεπτεμβρίου – «Επίφοβοι» στόχοι και εκατοντάδες δισ… πεταμένα

Μπορεί στις ΗΠΑ να τραβούν τα βλέμματα οι νομικές περιπέτειες πανίσχυρων πολιτικών προσωπικοτήτων, όμως η αμερικανική δημοκρατία έχει υποστεί έναν σιωπηλό «βιασμό».

Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου
Ευάγγελος Γεωργίου

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023