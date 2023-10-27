Σάββατο 28 Οκτωβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
27.10.2023 | 23:58
Ποιοι δρόμοι κλείνουν λόγω παρελάσεων
Σημαντική είδηση
27.10.2023 | 23:59
Σοβαρό τροχαίο με νταλίκες στον Προμαχώνα
Σημαντική είδηση
27.10.2023 | 19:56
Εκτέλεσαν TikToker στη μέση του δρόμου – Σοκαριστικό βίντεο
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ
Mitsotakis: Greece maintains support for two-state solution in Mideast conflict
English edition 27 Οκτωβρίου 2023 | 16:52

Mitsotakis: Greece maintains support for two-state solution in Mideast conflict

In addition to Greece’s continued support for a two-state solution between, Mitsotakis reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, within the framework of international law.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

INSIDE STORIES

Ο Σκρέκας και το «κοστούμι» του Άδωνι, το «κόσκινο» Χατζηδάκη και τι ψάχνει η ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. στη Βουλγαρία

Ο Σκρέκας και το «κοστούμι» του Άδωνι, το «κόσκινο» Χατζηδάκη και τι ψάχνει η ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. στη Βουλγαρία

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterated Athens’ standing support for a two-state solution to end the long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, while adding that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is the sole representative of the latter, in comments ahead of an EU Summit convened to chart the Union’s position in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

In addition to Greece’s continued support for a two-state solution between, Mitsotakis reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, within the framework of international law.

He also called for the opening of an aid corridor to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, possibly through a ceasefire agreement. Citing the role of the EU and the importance of the Summit, Mitsotakis cited the Union’s responsibility to make sure the conflict doesn’t spill over to the wider Middle East.

According to sources, during a phone call with Abbas, Mitsotakis emphasized that Hamas is a terrorist organization, while the Palestinian Authority retains the sole right to represent the Palestinian people

Headlines

Sports in

Η Αντιγόνη Σταμολέκα δίκασε τρία Ολυμπιακός-Παναθηναϊκός, από τον Οκτώβρη του 2021. Μαντέψτε το αποτέλεσμα…
Ποδόσφαιρο

Η Αντιγόνη Σταμολέκα δίκασε τρία Ολυμπιακός-Παναθηναϊκός, από τον Οκτώβρη του 2021. Μαντέψτε το αποτέλεσμα…

Σε δύο χρόνια η Αντιγόνη Σταμολέκα που δεν έκρυψε ποτέ τις οπαδικές προτιμήσεις της, βρέθηκε τρεις φορές στην ίδια θέση. Και…

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τεχνολογία

Meta: Μαζική αγωγή 33 πολιτειών των ΗΠΑ για το Instagram

Meta: Μαζική αγωγή 33 πολιτειών των ΗΠΑ για το Instagram

Διεθνή

Ποιοι είναι οι μίνι-εκατομμυριούχοι που αυξάνονται στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες

Ποιοι είναι οι μίνι-εκατομμυριούχοι που αυξάνονται στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες

inStream

Κατεχόμενα 28.10.2023

Δεν έπρεπε να πουλήσουμε γη στους Εβραίους - Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι ξέρουν από κατοχή

«Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι μπορούν να κατανοήσουν πολύ καλά τα γεγονότα στη Γάζα» ανέφερε ο «πρόεδρος» της ψευδοβουλής στα κατεχόμενα, προσθέτοντας ότι οι Εβραίοι θα έπρεπε να είχαν εμποδιστεί ν' αγοράσουν γη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κατέρριψαν drone 28.10.2023

Συνεχίζονται οι επιθέσεις κατά των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ

Μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος που ισχυρίζονται ότι κατέρριψαν οι αμερικανικές δυνάμεις είχε ως στόχο τη βάση τους (Αΐν) Αλ Ασαντ στο Ιράκ, εναντίον της οποίας επιτέθηκε η «Ισλαμική Αντίσταση στο Ιράκ».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 28.10.2023

Μεγάλη διαδήλωση έξω από το Ισραηλινό προξενείο της Κωνσταντινούπολης

Μεγάλη διαδήλωση λαμβάνει χώρα έξω από το Ισραηλινό προξενείο της Κωνσταντινούπολης. Η πρεσβεία είναι άδεια και έχει εκκενωθεί από το προσωπικό. Σε διαδήλωση καλεί αύριο ο Ερντογάν.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στην Καμπούλ 28.10.2023

Ο ISIS αναλαμβάνει την ευθύνη πολύνεκρης επίθεσης σε εμπορικό κέντρο

Παγιδευμένο δέμα εξερράγη σε αίθουσα όπου συγκεντρώνονταν σιίτες, σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην Καμπούλ, με αποτέλεσμα να σκοτωθούν τέσσερις άνθρωποι και να τραυματιστούν άλλοι επτά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 28.10.2023

«Περιμένουμε περισσότερα από την Χεζμπολάχ και τους συμμάχους μας» λέει αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς

Ανώτερος αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς δήλωσε την Πέμπτη ότι η Χεζμπολάχ και άλλοι σύμμαχοι αναμένεται να διαδραματίσουν μεγαλύτερο ρόλο στη σύγκρουση Ισραήλ-Χαμάς.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ανησυχία για τη ζωή τους 28.10.2023

Ο ΠΟΥ έχασε κάθε επαφή με το προσωπικό του στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Και η παλαιστινιακή επιτροπή της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου ανέφερε ότι έχασε κάθε επαφή με όλα τα κέντρα επιχειρήσεων και τις ομάδες της στην παραθαλάσσια περιοχή 2,3 εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ο Σκρέκας και το «κοστούμι» του Άδωνι, το «κόσκινο» Χατζηδάκη και τι ψάχνει η ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. στη Βουλγαρία

Ο Σκρέκας και το «κοστούμι» του Άδωνι, το «κόσκινο» Χατζηδάκη και τι ψάχνει η ΔΕΗ ΑΝ. στη Βουλγαρία

Ο αρχιστράτηγος του Μπάιντεν και οι «2+1» πόλεμοι των ΗΠΑ

Ο αρχιστράτηγος του Μπάιντεν και οι «2+1» πόλεμοι των ΗΠΑ

Τους έβγαζαν με πυροβολισμούς από τα σπίτια τους και τους εκτελούσαν στο δρόμο

Τους έβγαζαν με πυροβολισμούς από τα σπίτια τους και τους εκτελούσαν στο δρόμο

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Ροζ το Δημοτικό Θέατρο Πειραιά για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Κορυφαίες Smart TV για να απολαμβάνεις το αγαπημένο σου περιεχόμενο

Τι δείχνει για την υγεία σας το σημείο που σας πιάνει πονοκέφαλος;

Τι δείχνει για την υγεία σας το σημείο που σας πιάνει πονοκέφαλος;

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 24.10.2023
SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night
English edition 24.10.2023

SYRIZA: Caught in a maelstrom in the middle of the night

Now the game is changing. The president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, for many, is making a show of presidential punch without securing a majority even in the Central Committee.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Κατεχόμενα: Δεν έπρεπε να πουλήσουμε γη στους Εβραίους – Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι ξέρουν από κατοχή
Κατεχόμενα 28.10.2023

Δεν έπρεπε να πουλήσουμε γη στους Εβραίους - Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι ξέρουν από κατοχή

«Οι Τουρκοκύπριοι μπορούν να κατανοήσουν πολύ καλά τα γεγονότα στη Γάζα» ανέφερε ο «πρόεδρος» της ψευδοβουλής στα κατεχόμενα, προσθέτοντας ότι οι Εβραίοι θα έπρεπε να είχαν εμποδιστεί ν' αγοράσουν γη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ιράκ: Αμερικανικές δυνάμεις κατέρριψαν drone με εκρηκτικά που είχε στόχο στρατιωτική βάση τους
Κατέρριψαν drone 28.10.2023

Συνεχίζονται οι επιθέσεις κατά των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ

Μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος που ισχυρίζονται ότι κατέρριψαν οι αμερικανικές δυνάμεις είχε ως στόχο τη βάση τους (Αΐν) Αλ Ασαντ στο Ιράκ, εναντίον της οποίας επιτέθηκε η «Ισλαμική Αντίσταση στο Ιράκ».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κωνσταντινούπολη: Μεγάλη διαδήλωση έξω από το Ισραηλινό προξενείο
Κόσμος 28.10.2023

Μεγάλη διαδήλωση έξω από το Ισραηλινό προξενείο της Κωνσταντινούπολης

Μεγάλη διαδήλωση λαμβάνει χώρα έξω από το Ισραηλινό προξενείο της Κωνσταντινούπολης. Η πρεσβεία είναι άδεια και έχει εκκενωθεί από το προσωπικό. Σε διαδήλωση καλεί αύριο ο Ερντογάν.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αφγανιστάν: Το Ισλαμικό Κράτος αναλαμβάνει την ευθύνη για πολύνεκρη επίθεση στην Καμπούλ
Στην Καμπούλ 28.10.2023

Ο ISIS αναλαμβάνει την ευθύνη πολύνεκρης επίθεσης σε εμπορικό κέντρο

Παγιδευμένο δέμα εξερράγη σε αίθουσα όπου συγκεντρώνονταν σιίτες, σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην Καμπούλ, με αποτέλεσμα να σκοτωθούν τέσσερις άνθρωποι και να τραυματιστούν άλλοι επτά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Χαμάς: Περιμένουμε περισσότερα από την Χεζμπολάχ και τους συμμάχους μας
Κόσμος 28.10.2023

«Περιμένουμε περισσότερα από την Χεζμπολάχ και τους συμμάχους μας» λέει αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς

Ανώτερος αξιωματούχος της Χαμάς δήλωσε την Πέμπτη ότι η Χεζμπολάχ και άλλοι σύμμαχοι αναμένεται να διαδραματίσουν μεγαλύτερο ρόλο στη σύγκρουση Ισραήλ-Χαμάς.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Ο ΠΟΥ έχασε κάθε επαφή με το προσωπικό του στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας
Ανησυχία για τη ζωή τους 28.10.2023

Ο ΠΟΥ έχασε κάθε επαφή με το προσωπικό του στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Και η παλαιστινιακή επιτροπή της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου ανέφερε ότι έχασε κάθε επαφή με όλα τα κέντρα επιχειρήσεων και τις ομάδες της στην παραθαλάσσια περιοχή 2,3 εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 28 Οκτωβρίου 2023