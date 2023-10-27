Mitsotakis: Greece maintains support for two-state solution in Mideast conflict

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterated Athens’ standing support for a two-state solution to end the long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, while adding that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is the sole representative of the latter, in comments ahead of an EU Summit convened to chart the Union’s position in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

In addition to Greece’s continued support for a two-state solution between, Mitsotakis reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, within the framework of international law.

He also called for the opening of an aid corridor to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, possibly through a ceasefire agreement. Citing the role of the EU and the importance of the Summit, Mitsotakis cited the Union’s responsibility to make sure the conflict doesn’t spill over to the wider Middle East.

According to sources, during a phone call with Abbas, Mitsotakis emphasized that Hamas is a terrorist organization, while the Palestinian Authority retains the sole right to represent the Palestinian people