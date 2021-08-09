“We are planning and will implement interventions, for more immediate and smaller funding steps, through advance payments to the citizen, households and businesses affected by the devastating fires.” This was stated by the Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, adding that there will be special provisions for agricultural holdings.

As Mr. Staikouras said, speaking to state broadcaster ERT1, “the Ministry of Finance has in principle secured the fiscal space so that there can be interventions, as well as the resources to finance these interventions, and at the same time we have designed and launched the mechanisms for the rapid disbursement of resources to affected households and businesses.” However, the minister did not want to go into details, stating that there will be a suggestion to the prime minister for further announcements.