Οι Άνδεις είναι η μεγαλύτερη οροσειρά στον κόσμο και μπορεί να υπερηφανεύεται για μερικές από τις υψηλότερες κορυφές. Η περιοχή είναι επίσης γνωστή για τα ηφαίστεια, τα κατάλοιπα πολιτισμών του παρελθόντος και την πηγή θεραπείας της ελονοσίας.

Η προέλευση του ονόματος Andes (Άνδεις) δεν έχει καθοριστεί οριστικά. Οι περισσότεροι συμφωνούν ότι προέρχεται από τη λέξη Quechua anti, η οποία μεταφράζεται σε «υψηλή κορυφή».

Μια μειονότητα υποστηρίζει ότι προέρχεται από το Anti Suyu, το οποίο είναι μία από τις τέσσερις περιοχές των Ίνκας που κάποτε κατοικούσαν στην περιοχή.

Απλώνεται σε ολόκληρη τη δυτική ακτή της Νότιας Αμερικής, η οροσειρά των Άνδεων έχει μήκος περίπου 4.500 μίλια (7.242 χιλιόμετρα).

Η οροσειρά εκτείνεται σε επτά χώρες – τη Βενεζουέλα, την Κολομβία, τον Ισημερινό, το Περού, τη Βολιβία, τη Χιλή και την Αργεντινή.

Έχει πλάτος έως και 500 μίλια (804 χλμ.). Τα μόνα βουνά που είναι ψηλότερα από τις Άνδεις είναι τα Ιμαλάια Όρη και οι παρακείμενες οροσειρές τους, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Hindu Kush.

Σύμφωνα με το livescience.com, το μέσο υψόμετρο στις Άνδεις είναι περίπου 13.000 πόδια (3.962 μέτρα). Το υψηλότερο υψόμετρο στις Άνδεις είναι το όρος Aconcagua στην Αργεντινή, το οποίο είναι 22.841 πόδια (6.962 μέτρα) πάνω από την επιφάνεια της θάλασσας.

