«Kintsugi» ή «kinsukuroi» – στα ιαπωνικά σημαίνει «χρυσή επιδιόρθωση» – είναι η παραδοσιακή ιαπωνική τέχνη του να προσθέτεις χρυσόσκονη στην κόλλα ή τη ρητίνη για να επιδιορθώσεις ένα σπασμένο κεραμικό.
Η μέθοδος αυτή τιμά την ιστορία του σπασμένου αντικειμένου και έχει προκύψει από το να μετανιώνεις για κάτι πολύτιμο που πια είναι άχρηστο.
Αν και εδώ και αιώνες στη Χώρα του Ανατέλλοντος Ηλίου χρησιμοποιείται για επιδιόρθωση σπασμένων κεραμικών κυρίως, ο αμερικανός διαμεσικός καλλιτέχνης Βίκτορ Σόλομον (Victor Solomon) έκανε χρήση της kintsugi για να ανακαινίσει ένα ρημαγμένο γήπεδο μπάσκετ στο νότιο Λος Άντζελες.
The ancient Japanese technique of Kintsugi embellishes an object’s repair with gold to accentuate the healing as a formative part of it’s journey. To celebrate the sport of basketball as a universally accessible, class-agnostic, race-indifferent platform – and its ability to bring people together to heal in this important moment, my team and I renovated a dilapidated court in South Los Angeles, filing it’s cracks with gold dusted resin inspired by the historic process. With the sport’s official return this weekend after a heartbreaking beginning to 2020, the Kintsugi Court’s medium and message celebrate the solidarity basketball provides to unify against the backdrop of a polarized and divided zeitgeist. Sport can entertain, inspire and distract – but more apropos than all, the platform of sport can help us heal. ✨ 🚁 @shafik
Μετά την παύση στις 11 Μαρτίου λόγω της Covid-19, οι αγώνες στο NBA ξανάρχισαν στις 30 Ιουλίου.
Για να τιμήσει την επιστροφή στο μπάσκετ, ο Σόλομον και η ομάδα του εγκαινίασαν το πρότζεκτ «Kintsugi Court».
«Με το θλιβερό ξεκίνημα του 2020 και την επιστροφή στο μπάσκετ αυτό το σαββατοκύριακο, σκέφτηκα τους παραλληλισμούς μεταξύ των σπορ ως ενοποιητική πλατφόρμα για να εμπνεύσει γιατρειά και τους συνεχιζόμενους πειραματισμούς μου με την τεχνική kintsugi η οποία με χρυσό στολίζει την επιδιόρθωση ενός αντικειμένου ώστε να τιμήσει την επούλωσή του, ως μέρος του ταξιδιού που μας διαπλάθει» είπε, σε ανακοίνωση που έστειλε στο HYPERBEAST, ο Βίκτορ Σόλομον.
