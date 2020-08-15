View this post on Instagram

The ancient Japanese technique of Kintsugi embellishes an object’s repair with gold to accentuate the healing as a formative part of it’s journey. To celebrate the sport of basketball as a universally accessible, class-agnostic, race-indifferent platform – and its ability to bring people together to heal in this important moment, my team and I renovated a dilapidated court in South Los Angeles, filing it’s cracks with gold dusted resin inspired by the historic process. With the sport’s official return this weekend after a heartbreaking beginning to 2020, the Kintsugi Court’s medium and message celebrate the solidarity basketball provides to unify against the backdrop of a polarized and divided zeitgeist. Sport can entertain, inspire and distract – but more apropos than all, the platform of sport can help us heal. ✨ 🚁 @shafik