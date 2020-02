View this post on Instagram

Βecome opera with swans and start with deaths. Ask about the great mystic. If you find it, unlock it. If you don't. Love it 🖤 "In Memory of a young Child" 🎭 A wonderful and intriguing play of the much talented Ioli Andreadi and unique performances by @kostasnikouli , Roula Pateraki and Despoina Sarafeidou 🌜 #inmemoryofayoungchild #play #theater #throwback #ioliandreadi #roulapateraki #kostasnicouli #despoinasarafeidou #theater #throwback #asyloaniaton #kypseli