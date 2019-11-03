Σοκ προκάλεσε η είδηση για τον θάνατο θρυλικού παίκτη του Survivor. Ο αστέρας του τηλεοπτικού παιχνιδιού επιβίωσης, έφυγε από τη ζωή έπειτα από επιπλοκές που παρουσίασε.
Συγκεκριμένα ο Rudy Boesch έγινε γνωστός από τη συμμετοχή του στο «Survivor» της Αμερικής το 2000, το οποίο πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Βόρνεο.
Αμέσως αγαπήθηκε από το κοινό και έκτοτε το τηλεοπτικό κοινό τον ακολουθούσε φανατικά.
View this post on Instagram
Rochester native Rudy Boesch, the oldest person to "Survivor" contestant and a decorated United States Navy SEAL, died Friday. He was 91. https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2019/11/02/rudy-boesch-survivor-contestant-death-navy-seal-master-chief-actor-91-years-old/4141637002/ Steve Gonzalez, director of operations at the SEAL Veterans Foundation, confirmed his death in a statement to USA TODAY on Saturday. "We can confirm that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night. He was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully," the statement read. "He proudly served our nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on the men and women of Naval Special Warfare and the Special Operations Command is immeasurable." The statement continued, "Rudy’s legacy and reputation as the “Master Chief” will live on forever in the SEAL Teams and those who enjoyed his company. … Rudy was beloved by all and will be deeply missed." Years after retiring from his military service, Boesch competed in the first season of the reality series "Survivor" in 2000 at age 72, making him the oldest competitor on the show. He finished third. #survivor #tvshow #rudyboesch #rip #riprudyboesch #masterchief #rochesternative #democratandchronicle #usatoday
Ο πρώην πεζοναύτης, το όνομα του οποίου είναι γραμμένο στο βιβλίο Γκίνες καθώς ήταν ο μεγαλύτερος ηλικιακά διαγωνιζόμενος που είχε αγωνιστεί ποτέ, έπασχε τα τελευταία χρόνια από Αλτσχάιμερ.
View this post on Instagram
Rudy Boesch 1928-2019 🇺🇸 Rudy was a legend in the SEAL Teams and in his case the word is not an exaggeration. He served from 1944-1990……that’s not a typo……46 years active duty. My dad bought Rudy’s SEAL Team TWO Seiko at a charity auction in 1996, gave it to me and Rudy always fucked with me when I’d ask for a picture with him and the watch until a couple years ago when he told me “we should get that damn picture so we can go drink beer”. 🇺🇸 Rudy was one of the first Master Chiefs in the Navy and the first CMC of Team TWO in 1962. Of the things that will be said about him in the coming days rest assured they’re true. There are more PT stories, haircut stories and uniform stories than can be recounted on top of his Korea and Vietnam service as a UDT and SEAL operator. 🇺🇸 Fair Winds and Following Seas! Teams and Shit #rudyboesch #getahaircut #dontgetbeat #uniforminspection #rudyisms