Rochester native Rudy Boesch, the oldest person to "Survivor" contestant and a decorated United States Navy SEAL, died Friday. He was 91. https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2019/11/02/rudy-boesch-survivor-contestant-death-navy-seal-master-chief-actor-91-years-old/4141637002/ Steve Gonzalez, director of operations at the SEAL Veterans Foundation, confirmed his death in a statement to USA TODAY on Saturday. "We can confirm that Master Chief Rudy Boesch passed away last night. He was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully," the statement read. "He proudly served our nation from 1944-1990 and his impact on the men and women of Naval Special Warfare and the Special Operations Command is immeasurable." The statement continued, "Rudy’s legacy and reputation as the “Master Chief” will live on forever in the SEAL Teams and those who enjoyed his company. … Rudy was beloved by all and will be deeply missed." Years after retiring from his military service, Boesch competed in the first season of the reality series "Survivor" in 2000 at age 72, making him the oldest competitor on the show. He finished third. #survivor #tvshow #rudyboesch #rip #riprudyboesch #masterchief #rochesternative #democratandchronicle #usatoday