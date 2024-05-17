Ρωσία: Έκρηξη σε στρατιωτική ακαδημία της Αγίας Πετρούπολης – Επτά τραυματίες

Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε απόψε στη Στρατιωτική Ακαδημία Επικοινωνιών Μπουντιόνι, στην Αγία Πετρούπολη, μεταδίδουν τα ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Το κρατικό πρακτορείο RIA επικαλείται τοπικούς αξιωματούχους σύμφωνα με τους οποίους ένας κάτοικος ανέφερε μια έκρηξη στη στρατιωτική ακαδημία.

Σύμφωνα με το Baza, ένα κανάλι στο Telegram που συνδέεται με τις υπηρεσίες επιβολής του νόμου, επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.

💥 Russia: Ammunition explosion at the Budyonny Military Academy of Communications in Saint Petersburg injured a number of cadets. A planted explosive device has not been excluded as the cause. In 2023, 4 cadets were killed at this military academy in various accidents. pic.twitter.com/mjyWw1Ts92

According to preliminary information, there are casualties. 7 wounded after WWII-era shell explodes in storage of a military academy in St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/r9Nsu15M4h

🇷🇺🪖💥An explosion occurred near the Budyonny Academy of Communications in St. Petersburg

At least 7 #injured in an #explosion at the #Budyonny_Military_Academy of the Signal Corps in #Saint_Petersburg , #Russia #TMCNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/uFOZyKDBhH

🇷🇺⚡ Seven servicemen were injured in an explosion at the utility area of the Budyonny Military Academy of Communications in St. Petersburg.

A munition from the Second World War unexpectedly detonated on the territory of the military academy.

All the injured were taken to a… pic.twitter.com/5GE4d5DdBe

