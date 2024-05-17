newspaper
Παρασκευή 17 Μαϊου 2024
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
Ρωσία: Έκρηξη σε στρατιωτική ακαδημία της Αγίας Πετρούπολης - Επτά τραυματίες
Κόσμος 17 Μαΐου 2024 | 22:07

Ρωσία: Έκρηξη σε στρατιωτική ακαδημία της Αγίας Πετρούπολης – Επτά τραυματίες

Επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αύξηση 41% στις τιμές χονδρεμπορικής, λόγω υποχώρησης των ΑΠΕ

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αύξηση 41% στις τιμές χονδρεμπορικής, λόγω υποχώρησης των ΑΠΕ

Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε απόψε στη Στρατιωτική Ακαδημία Επικοινωνιών Μπουντιόνι, στην Αγία Πετρούπολη, μεταδίδουν τα ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Το κρατικό πρακτορείο RIA επικαλείται τοπικούς αξιωματούχους σύμφωνα με τους οποίους ένας κάτοικος ανέφερε μια έκρηξη στη στρατιωτική ακαδημία.

Σύμφωνα με το Baza, ένα κανάλι στο Telegram που συνδέεται με τις υπηρεσίες επιβολής του νόμου, επτά άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν.

Καρεμπέ: «Δύο στα δύο! Ολυμπιακός και Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης»
Ποδόσφαιρο

Καρεμπέ: «Δύο στα δύο! Ολυμπιακός και Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης»

Ο Κριστιάν Καρεμπέ μίλησε για τους τελικούς Champions League και Conference, όπου μετέχουν η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και ο Ολυμπιακός, αντίστοιχα.

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αύξηση 41% στις τιμές χονδρεμπορικής, λόγω υποχώρησης των ΑΠΕ

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αύξηση 41% στις τιμές χονδρεμπορικής, λόγω υποχώρησης των ΑΠΕ

Επιχειρήσεις

Folli Follie: Ένοχοι οι Κουτσολιούτσοι για τέσσερις κατηγορίες – Η εισήγηση της εισαγγελέως

Folli Follie: Ένοχοι οι Κουτσολιούτσοι για τέσσερις κατηγορίες – Η εισήγηση της εισαγγελέως

9 Ιουνίου 17.05.2024

Η συσπείρωση και οι μετακινήσεις των ψηφοφόρων τρεις εβδομάδες πριν την ευρωκάλπη

Υψηλό το ποσοστό των αναποφάσιστων σε Ν.Δ. και ΣΥΡΙΖΑ. «Κέρδη» από το κυβερνών κόμμα για το κόμμα Λοβέρδου, Βελόπουλου, Λατινοπούλου. Διαρροές προς την Νέα Αριστερά για την Κουμουνδούρου.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Συναγερμός 17.05.2024

Ένα παιδί πέθανε από ιλαρά στο Οντάριο, κάτι που συμβαίνει για πρώτη φορά από το 2013

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Καναδά, Τζάστιν Τριντό, κατηγόρησε την «αυξανόμενη διστακτικότητα απέναντι στα εμβόλια» που παρουσιάζεται την τελευταία δεκαετία στη Βόρεια Αμερική και σε άλλες χώρες του κόσμου

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σφυροκόπημα 17.05.2024

Οι πιο σφοδρές μάχες από την έναρξη του πολέμου στην Τζαμπάλια - Οι ισραηλινές επιδρομές εξαφανίζουν περιοχές

Σφοδρές μάχες λαμβάνουν χώρα στον προσφυγικό καταυλισμό της Τζαμπάλια με τα ισραηλινά τανκ και αεροσκάφη να πραγματοποιούν σφοδρούς βομβαρδισμούς που ισοπεδώνουν ολόκληρες περιοχές.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Νάπολι
Serie A 17.05.2024

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Νάπολι

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Νάπολι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φιορεντίνα – Νάπολι για την 37η αγωνιστική της Serie A. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sports 2.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

