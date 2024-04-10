Τετάρτη 10 Απριλίου 2024
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ
ΣΤΕ
ΤΕΜΠΗ
Greek Foreign Ministry Issues Stern Response to Turkey Over Aegean Marine Parks
English edition 10 Απριλίου 2024 | 17:59

Greek Foreign Ministry Issues Stern Response to Turkey Over Aegean Marine Parks

The Greek government will continue to unequivocally support the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the country within the framework of foreign policy principles

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οικονομία

9ο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ των Δελφών- Ζαννιάς: Το θέμα δεν είναι «τι μάθαμε» αλλά «αν μάθαμε»

9ο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ των Δελφών- Ζαννιάς: Το θέμα δεν είναι «τι μάθαμε» αλλά «αν μάθαμε»

Spotlight

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strict response, today, to the announcement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressed concern about the upcoming creation of marine parks in the Aegean.

In this statement, it’s noted that the neighboring country is “politicizing an environmental issue,” while Greece pledges to “steadfastly defend sovereignty and sovereign rights in line with foreign policy principles.”

Athens’ announcements regarding the establishment of two marine parks in the Aegean yesterday, April 9, sparked Turkey’s reaction, with the neighboring country pointing the finger at Greece for “exploiting environmental issues” speaking of islands in the Aegean “whose sovereignty has not been transferred to Greece through international agreements.”

In its response, the Greek ministry emphasizes that the universal challenge of environmental protection should sensitize governments and not be used to create impressions.

Further adding that “The Greek government will continue to unequivocally support the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the country within the framework of foreign policy principles. Drawing on international law and, in particular, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, of which Greece is a contracting party. The practice of transactional diplomacy and the use of hybrid means for geopolitical benefits do not befit Greek foreign policy.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition 08.04.2024
Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies
English edition 08.04.2024

Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies

The shortages are due to a combination of factors including the annual hunt for seasonal employees at the start of the tourist season, persistent skills gaps in the IT sector, and a shortage of hands in Greece’s booming construction industry.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

