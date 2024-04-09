Τρίτη 09 Απριλίου 2024
09.04.2024 | 17:41
Έκρηξη σε κέντρο παραγωγής υδροηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Έξι αγνοούμενοι
09.04.2024 | 17:38
Άγρια συμπλοκή ανήλικων με τρεις τραυματίες – Συνελήφθησαν δύο 17χρονοι
09.04.2024 | 14:08
Προσωρινή αναστολή εργασιών για το flyover Θεσσαλονίκης
Minister Michailidou Vows Non-Wage Cost Reduction at Chamber of Commerce and Industry Meeting
09 Απριλίου 2024 | 19:17

Minister Michailidou Vows Non-Wage Cost Reduction at Chamber of Commerce and Industry Meeting

“We want to make wage employment more attractive by giving employers the opportunity to offer the best possible salaries,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Security.

Νομοσχέδιο: Μείωση έως και 50% των προστίμων σε περίπτωση μη αμφισβήτησης της οφειλής

Νομοσχέδιο: Μείωση έως και 50% των προστίμων σε περίπτωση μη αμφισβήτησης της οφειλής

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, Domna Michailidou, pledged to reduce non-wage costs by an additional unit during the regular meeting of the board of directors of the, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Athens, yesterday.

“We want to make wage employment more attractive by giving employers the opportunity to offer the best possible salaries,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Security.

Michaelidou extensively discussed the implementation of the Digital Work Card and its benefits for both employees and healthy entrepreneurship.

The full implementation of the Digital Work Card in businesses falling under the sectors of industry and retail begins on July 1, 2024.

“These sectors now have ample time to adapt to the complexities of the ‘ERGANI II’ project and align with its requirements before its launch on July 1,” stressed Michailidou.
She reassured that employees’ rights will be safeguarded, with any changes in working hours and overtime being meticulously recorded in the system.

Furthermore, the minister addressed the imperative for equipping the nation’s workforce with essential skills. “Our primary focus is on executing and crafting proactive employment and retraining strategies. With the necessary financial resources at our disposal, we will highlight the unique attributes of both the unemployed and those participating in retraining initiatives, leveraging pilot initiatives within municipalities,” she emphasized.

Source: tovima.com

Ο Βρούτσης κάνει αθλητικές φιέστες στη Σύρο, αλλά το νησί δεν διαθέτει γήπεδα! (pics)
Άλλα Αθλήματα

Ο Βρούτσης κάνει αθλητικές φιέστες στη Σύρο, αλλά το νησί δεν διαθέτει γήπεδα! (pics)

Ο Γιάννης Βρούτσης εκλέγεται στις Κυκλάδες και με αφορμή το γεγονός ότι είναι Ολυμπιακή χρονιά, έχει κατεβάσει στο νησί πολλούς επίσημους και Ολυμπιονίκες ή αθλητές γνωστούς στο ευρύ κοινό.

UBS: Η οικονομία του… αδυνατίσματος

UBS: Η οικονομία του… αδυνατίσματος

Ανείπωτη θλίψη 09.04.2024

Έπαθε ανακοπή καρδιάς και πέθανε η 17χρονη Μαρία-Ταξιαρχούλα από τη Λέσβο - Η συγκλονιστική ιστορία της

Όταν ήταν ακόμη βρέφος είχε διαγνωστεί με μία επιθετική μορφή λευχαιμίας, αλλά κέρδισε μια δεύτερη ευκαιρία στη ζωή - Το γενναίο κορίτσι «έφυγε» ξαφνικά σε ηλικία 17 ετών

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Κλειδί» η ζήτηση 09.04.2024

To «ενδιαφέρον στοιχείο» με το φετινό Πάσχα και πώς θα επηρεαστούν οι τιμές των κρεάτων

Με την ακρίβεια να σαρώνει τα νοικοκυριά και τις καταναλωτικές ανάγκες να αυξάνονται όσο πλησιάζουμε προς το Πάσχα τα πρώτα δείγματα για τις τιμές του εορταστικού τραπεζιού αρχίζουν να καταφθάνουν δειλά - δειλά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ο Στουρνάρας για το μεταναστευτικό, μια ιστορία γραφειοκρατικής τρέλας και τι συζητούν ΔΕΗ με Viohalco και Τιτάνα

Ο Στουρνάρας για το μεταναστευτικό, μια ιστορία γραφειοκρατικής τρέλας και τι συζητούν ΔΕΗ με Viohalco και Τιτάνα

Τα 4+1 λάθη της ΕΛ.ΑΣ.

Τα 4+1 λάθη της ΕΛ.ΑΣ.

Τα μαχητικά που κόβουν την ανάσα στο φαράγγι του Βουραϊκού

Τα μαχητικά που κόβουν την ανάσα στο φαράγγι του Βουραϊκού

Nέες δενδροφυτεύσεις και αναπλάσεις πρασίνου στην πόλη από τον Δήμο Πειραιά

Nέες δενδροφυτεύσεις και αναπλάσεις πρασίνου στην πόλη από τον Δήμο Πειραιά

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Τα καλύτερα laptop οικονομικά - και με δώρο τα μεταφορικά

Το αναπάντεχο γυναικείο χαρακτηριστικό που ελκύει τους άνδρες

Το αναπάντεχο γυναικείο χαρακτηριστικό που ελκύει τους άνδρες

Μια… διαφορετική ξενάγηση στα Αναφιώτικα της Πλάκας

Μια… διαφορετική ξενάγηση στα Αναφιώτικα της Πλάκας

Τρεις οικογενειακές δραστηριότητες στη φύση για καλύτερη υγεία

Τρεις οικογενειακές δραστηριότητες στη φύση για καλύτερη υγεία

Φατίχ Ερμπακάν: Ένας «χαλίφης» για τη θέση του «Σουλτάνου» στη μετα-ερντογανική Τουρκία;

Φατίχ Ερμπακάν: Ένας «χαλίφης» για τη θέση του «Σουλτάνου» στη μετα-ερντογανική Τουρκία;

English edition 08.04.2024
Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies
English edition 08.04.2024

Greece: Unemployment Over 10%, Yet 150,000 Job Vacancies

The shortages are due to a combination of factors including the annual hunt for seasonal employees at the start of the tourist season, persistent skills gaps in the IT sector, and a shortage of hands in Greece’s booming construction industry.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.03.2024
Tempi Tampering Casts New Shadows Over the Tragedy
English edition 27.03.2024

Tempi Tampering Casts New Shadows Over the Tragedy

To Vima (TO BHMA) reveals the joining of two separate exchanges from the night of the accident. Possible aims of the manipulation and an OSE official denies taking receipt of the audio material

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Λέσβος: Έπαθε ανακοπή καρδιάς και πέθανε η 17χρονη Μαρία-Ταξιαρχούλα – Η συγκλονιστική ιστορία της
Ανείπωτη θλίψη 09.04.2024

Έπαθε ανακοπή καρδιάς και πέθανε η 17χρονη Μαρία-Ταξιαρχούλα από τη Λέσβο - Η συγκλονιστική ιστορία της

Όταν ήταν ακόμη βρέφος είχε διαγνωστεί με μία επιθετική μορφή λευχαιμίας, αλλά κέρδισε μια δεύτερη ευκαιρία στη ζωή - Το γενναίο κορίτσι «έφυγε» ξαφνικά σε ηλικία 17 ετών

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
To «ενδιαφέρον στοιχείο» με το φετινό Πάσχα και πώς θα επηρεαστούν οι τιμές των κρεάτων
«Κλειδί» η ζήτηση 09.04.2024

To «ενδιαφέρον στοιχείο» με το φετινό Πάσχα και πώς θα επηρεαστούν οι τιμές των κρεάτων

Με την ακρίβεια να σαρώνει τα νοικοκυριά και τις καταναλωτικές ανάγκες να αυξάνονται όσο πλησιάζουμε προς το Πάσχα τα πρώτα δείγματα για τις τιμές του εορταστικού τραπεζιού αρχίζουν να καταφθάνουν δειλά - δειλά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

