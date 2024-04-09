Minister Michailidou Vows Non-Wage Cost Reduction at Chamber of Commerce and Industry Meeting

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, Domna Michailidou, pledged to reduce non-wage costs by an additional unit during the regular meeting of the board of directors of the, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Athens, yesterday.

“We want to make wage employment more attractive by giving employers the opportunity to offer the best possible salaries,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Security.

Michaelidou extensively discussed the implementation of the Digital Work Card and its benefits for both employees and healthy entrepreneurship.

The full implementation of the Digital Work Card in businesses falling under the sectors of industry and retail begins on July 1, 2024.

“These sectors now have ample time to adapt to the complexities of the ‘ERGANI II’ project and align with its requirements before its launch on July 1,” stressed Michailidou.

She reassured that employees’ rights will be safeguarded, with any changes in working hours and overtime being meticulously recorded in the system.

Furthermore, the minister addressed the imperative for equipping the nation’s workforce with essential skills. “Our primary focus is on executing and crafting proactive employment and retraining strategies. With the necessary financial resources at our disposal, we will highlight the unique attributes of both the unemployed and those participating in retraining initiatives, leveraging pilot initiatives within municipalities,” she emphasized.