Τετάρτη 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
14.02.2024 | 14:10
Τραγικός θάνατος για 50χρονο – Έπεσε σε πηγάδι επτά μέτρων
Σημαντική είδηση
14.02.2024 | 13:12
Αυτοκίνητο «μπούκαρε» στα επείγοντα νοσοκομείου – Ένας νεκρός, πέντε τραυματίες
Σημαντική είδηση
14.02.2024 | 13:05
Τρελή πορεία αγροτικού – Τράκαρε με άλλα τρία αυτοκίνητα και κατέληξε σε ζαχαροπλαστείο
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΚΑΡΝΕΣΗΣ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting
English edition 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 10:30

Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting

The Greek farmers have been conducting road blockades for the past 3 weeks demanding cheaper fuel oil and subsidies for lost income due to extreme weather, among other things

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Kρυπτονομίσματα

Κρυπτονομίσματα: Ξεπέρασε το 1 τρισ. δολ. η κεφαλαιοποίηση του Bitcoin

Κρυπτονομίσματα: Ξεπέρασε το 1 τρισ. δολ. η κεφαλαιοποίηση του Bitcoin

Spotlight

Adelegation of 15 Greek farmers representing various regions in Greece failed to reach a compromise with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis who received them on Tuesday at the Maximos Mansions to end road blockades across the country.

Exiting the PM’s Office, one of the representatives of the farmers’ coordinating committee that met with the PM, Rizos Maroudas took a polemic stance expressing the view that the farmers should continue their mobilizations calling for more reinforcements at the road blockades across the country as he pointed out that their demands had not been met in their entirety.

A second member of the farmer’s representatives who attended the meeting, however, took a more constructive view dubbing the exchange with the PM “constructive and largely substantive”, emphasizing that “the farmers themselves will provide the answers.”

The farmers’ delegation will now convey their views and the results of the meeting with the PM to their members in an assembly in Thessaly, central Greece, near the city of Larissa later today to decide their next actions. The main point of contention between the government and the farmers is heating oil and the advance payment of the Special Consumption Tax on agricultural diesel.

During the meeting, Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly announced to the farmers that 40 million euros would be provided by the end of March and the remaining 42 million euros in due course.

Regarding agricultural electricity, the Prime Minister promised “cheaper electricity for the next 2+8 years,” while sources from Maximos Mansion pointed out that “the initiative of substance and responsibility that ensures very low prices for agricultural electricity is estimated to set the kW at under 10 cents for farmers participating in cooperative schemes or are consistent, and under 11 cents for those with arrears, simultaneously resolving their debts. For the next 8 years, for one-third of consumption, the estimated price will be uniform at 9 cents.”

Last week the farmers sent a document with a list of detailed demands, including tax-free diesel fuel and subsidies on animal fodder, among other things.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός χαμαιλέοντας του Πεπ Γκουαρντιόλα γράφει ιστορία
On Field

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός χαμαιλέοντας του Πεπ Γκουαρντιόλα γράφει ιστορία

Μια ομάδα που κινείται στον αγωνιστικό χώρο όπως έκανε κάποτε η φαντασία του υπερρεαλιστή καταλανού ζωγράφου Ζουάν Μιρό πάνω στον καμβά.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Kρυπτονομίσματα

Κρυπτονομίσματα: Ξεπέρασε το 1 τρισ. δολ. η κεφαλαιοποίηση του Bitcoin

Κρυπτονομίσματα: Ξεπέρασε το 1 τρισ. δολ. η κεφαλαιοποίηση του Bitcoin

Επιχειρήσεις

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Αστέρας και Ελέτα ενώνουν δυνάμεις

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Αστέρας και Ελέτα ενώνουν δυνάμεις

inStream

LGBTQI+ 14.02.2024

Ως τα ξημερώματα η συζήτηση για τον γάμο ομόφυλων – Ενστάσεις αντισυνταγματικότητας και ονομαστική ψηφοφορία

Η σημερινή συζήτηση για τον γάμο και την τεκνοθεσία των ομόφυλων ζευγαριών αναμένεται να διαρκέσει ως τα ξημερώματα- Τρεις ενστάσεις αντισυνταγματικότητας και αιτήματα για ονομαστική ψηφοφορία

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Οι επικίνδυνες αποστολές του Θεοχάρη, το μήνυμα της Δρεττα για τις Γούρνες και οι 11 φιναλίστ στον διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες

Οι επικίνδυνες αποστολές του Θεοχάρη, το μήνυμα της Δρεττα για τις Γούρνες και οι 11 φιναλίστ στον διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες

Ερχονται φθηνότερα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Ερχονται φθηνότερα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Οι Τούρκοι ομιλούν πάλι για αποστρατιωτικοποίηση των νησιών

Οι Τούρκοι ομιλούν πάλι για αποστρατιωτικοποίηση των νησιών

Βρήκαν μέχρι και λάδια μηχανής στο ασανσέρ πεζογέφυρας που βανδαλίζεται συστηματικά – Ρεπορτάζ του in

Βρήκαν μέχρι και λάδια μηχανής στο ασανσέρ πεζογέφυρας που βανδαλίζεται συστηματικά – Ρεπορτάζ του in

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

4 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να αντιμετωπίσετε το Burnout

4 μύθοι που σας εμποδίζουν να αντιμετωπίσετε το Burnout

Ποια προϊόντα & γιατί επιλέγουν να αγοράζουν οι καταναλωτές από το διαδίκτυο

Ποια προϊόντα & γιατί επιλέγουν να αγοράζουν οι καταναλωτές από το διαδίκτυο

Τι προσφέρει η αγκαλιά μας στα παιδιά

Τι προσφέρει η αγκαλιά μας στα παιδιά

Η εικόνα στη Μύκονο ένα χρόνο μετά

Η εικόνα στη Μύκονο ένα χρόνο μετά

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

  • Σίγουρος για την Εθνική Γαλλίας ο Ζιντάν
    Ποδόσφαιρο 14.02.2024

    Σίγουρος για την Εθνική Γαλλίας ο Ζιντάν

    Σε δηλώσεις του ο Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν φάνηκε σίγουρος για την καλή εικόνα που θα έχει η Εθνική Γαλλίας στο προσεχές Euro 2024 στα γήπεδα της Γερμανίας.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 13.02.2024
Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?
English edition 13.02.2024

Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?

Finally, Kapounis emphasizes that compared to other EU countries, Greece produces close to nothing, and there will be further degradation of the primary sector, whether it concerns fruits or vegetables

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.02.2024
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11.02.2024

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Ως τα ξημερώματα η συζήτηση για τον γάμο ομόφυλων – Ενστάσεις αντισυνταγματικότητας και ονομαστική ψηφοφορία
LGBTQI+ 14.02.2024

Ως τα ξημερώματα η συζήτηση για τον γάμο ομόφυλων – Ενστάσεις αντισυνταγματικότητας και ονομαστική ψηφοφορία

Η σημερινή συζήτηση για τον γάμο και την τεκνοθεσία των ομόφυλων ζευγαριών αναμένεται να διαρκέσει ως τα ξημερώματα- Τρεις ενστάσεις αντισυνταγματικότητας και αιτήματα για ονομαστική ψηφοφορία

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2024