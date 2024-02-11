Κυριακή 11 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.02.2024 | 16:08
Νεκρός βρέθηκε 60χρονος σε δωμάτιο ξενοδοχείου στην Κρήτη
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.02.2024 | 12:46
Επεισοδιακή πτήση λόγω αναταράξεων - Επιβάτες ουρλιάζουν, αντικείμενα πέφτουν
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.02.2024 | 11:37
Σοβαρό τροχαίο στην Κόρινθο - Νεκρός 20χρονος οδηγός μηχανής
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑΣ ΚΑΡΟΛΟΣ
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 14:00

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

AGRO

Αγρότες: Με αναμμένες μηχανές και το βλέμμα στο Μαξίμου

Αγρότες: Με αναμμένες μηχανές και το βλέμμα στο Μαξίμου

Spotlight

The Council of Europe and European Parliament (EP) today, Saturday 10th, reached a provisional political agreement after intense negotiations on the proposed reform of the EU’s economic governance framework.

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

The Council and Parliament agreed to maintain the reform’s overall objective of reducing debt ratios and deficits in a gradual, realistic, sustained, and growth-friendly manner while protecting reforms and investment in strategic areas such as digital, green, social, or defense. At the same time, the new framework will provide appropriate room for counter-cyclical policies and address macroeconomic imbalances.

The agreement also maintains the obligation for member states to submit national medium-term fiscal structural plans.

The political deal will introduce a gradual fiscal adjustment path for nations whose government debt exceeds 60% of gross domestic product or whose deficit is above 3% of GDP. The agreement struck in Brussels late Friday between representatives of the European Commission, the European Parliament and member states in the EU Council still needs formal approval by national governments and the EU assembly to become law.

“The new rules will significantly improve the existing framework and ensure effective and applicable rules for all EU countries,” Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said in a statement Saturday. “They will safeguard balanced and sustainable public finances, strengthen the focus on structural reforms, and foster investments, growth and job creation throughout the EU.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Αποδοχή και ιεραρχία: Τα μυστικά του Συλαϊδόπουλου και η πάσα στον Μεντιλίμπαρ
On Field

Αποδοχή και ιεραρχία: Τα μυστικά του Συλαϊδόπουλου και η πάσα στον Μεντιλίμπαρ

Ο Συλαϊδόπουλος έπεισε μέσα σε δύο 24ωρα πως δεν θα κάνει το… κεφαλιού του, ούτε τίποτα «τρέλες», αλλά αντιμετώπισε τον ΟΦΗ απολύτως σοβαρά και με τη γνώση πως έρχεται το παιχνίδι με τη Φερεντσβάρος.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

AGRO

Αγρότες: Με αναμμένες μηχανές και το βλέμμα στο Μαξίμου

Αγρότες: Με αναμμένες μηχανές και το βλέμμα στο Μαξίμου

Experts

Χρειαζόμαστε περισσότερες γυναίκες στις θετικές επιστήμες

Χρειαζόμαστε περισσότερες γυναίκες στις θετικές επιστήμες

inStream

Ολυμπιακός 11.02.2024

Αποδοχή και ιεραρχία: Τα μυστικά του Συλαϊδόπουλου και η πάσα στον Μεντιλίμπαρ

Ο Συλαϊδόπουλος έπεισε μέσα σε δύο 24ωρα πως δεν θα κάνει το… κεφαλιού του, ούτε τίποτα «τρέλες», αλλά αντιμετώπισε τον ΟΦΗ απολύτως σοβαρά και με τη γνώση πως έρχεται το παιχνίδι με τη Φερεντσβάρος.

Κώστας Κοφινάς
Κώστας Κοφινάς
Super League 11.02.2024

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Βόλος

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Βόλος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κηφισιά – Βόλος για την 22η αγωνιστική της Superleague.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Οι μπίζνες με τη golden visa, η συνάντηση Σκυλακάκη – Παπαλεξόπουλου και η πρόοδος για το CCGT των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ – MOTOR OIL

Οι μπίζνες με τη golden visa, η συνάντηση Σκυλακάκη – Παπαλεξόπουλου και η πρόοδος για το CCGT των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ – MOTOR OIL

Ο γρίφος των υπερκομματικών κινητοποιήσεων

Ο γρίφος των υπερκομματικών κινητοποιήσεων

10 σπουδαίες επιστημόνισσες που άλλαξαν τον κόσμο

10 σπουδαίες επιστημόνισσες που άλλαξαν τον κόσμο

Βρήκαν μέχρι και λάδια μηχανής στο ασανσέρ πεζογέφυρας που βανδαλίζεται συστηματικά – Ρεπορτάζ του in

Βρήκαν μέχρι και λάδια μηχανής στο ασανσέρ πεζογέφυρας που βανδαλίζεται συστηματικά – Ρεπορτάζ του in

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι κινήσεις ματ που τη θωρακίζουν – Όλοι πρέπει να τις κάνουν

Οι κινήσεις ματ που τη θωρακίζουν – Όλοι πρέπει να τις κάνουν

Εγκληματικότητα: Κατακόρυφη αύξηση περιστατικών βίας ανάμεσα σε ανήλικους

Εγκληματικότητα: Κατακόρυφη αύξηση περιστατικών βίας ανάμεσα σε ανήλικους

Τα αγόρια ή τα κορίτσια ωριμάζουν πιο γρήγορα;

Τα αγόρια ή τα κορίτσια ωριμάζουν πιο γρήγορα;

Η εικόνα στη Μύκονο ένα χρόνο μετά

Η εικόνα στη Μύκονο ένα χρόνο μετά

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

  • Άσχημα τα νέα για Βεζένκοφ – Τι συνέβη
    NBA 11.02.2024

    Άσχημα τα νέα για Βεζένκοφ – Τι συνέβη

    Όπως ενημέρωσαν οι Κινγκς, ο Σάσα Βεζένκοφ θα μείνει εκτός για την αναμέτρηση κόντρα στους Θάντερ, αφού έχει υποστεί διάστρεμμα στον δεξιό του αστράγαλο

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 05.02.2024
Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini
English edition 05.02.2024

Riot Police Intervene, End Brief Occupation of Law School in Komotini

A wave of protests have erupted on several campuses across Greece over the recent period, as more militant left-wing students’ groupings and self-styled anarchists stepped up opposition to a pending draft law allowing for the recognition of non-state universities operating

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 31.01.2024
ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y
English edition 31.01.2024

ELSTAT: Producer Price Index in Industry down 6.6% y-o-y

Greece’s Overall PPI in industry decreased 7.1% y-o-y January-December 2023, against a 35% y-o-y increase posted January-December 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.01.2024
Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List
English edition 30.01.2024

Greece Ranks 13th on European Minimum Wage List

In an interesting contrast, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Italy lack national minimum wages but establish them through collective agreements

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Αποδοχή και ιεραρχία: Τα μυστικά του Συλαϊδόπουλου και η πάσα στον Μεντιλίμπαρ
Ολυμπιακός 11.02.2024

Αποδοχή και ιεραρχία: Τα μυστικά του Συλαϊδόπουλου και η πάσα στον Μεντιλίμπαρ

Ο Συλαϊδόπουλος έπεισε μέσα σε δύο 24ωρα πως δεν θα κάνει το… κεφαλιού του, ούτε τίποτα «τρέλες», αλλά αντιμετώπισε τον ΟΦΗ απολύτως σοβαρά και με τη γνώση πως έρχεται το παιχνίδι με τη Φερεντσβάρος.

Κώστας Κοφινάς
Κώστας Κοφινάς
LIVE: Κηφισιά – Βόλος
Super League 11.02.2024

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Βόλος

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Βόλος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κηφισιά – Βόλος για την 22η αγωνιστική της Superleague.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Κυριακή 11 Φεβρουαρίου 2024