Τουλάχιστον τέσσερις άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί ακόμη τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα από έκρηξη αγωγού θερμού νερού σε εμπορικό κέντρο στη δυτική Μόσχα, δήλωσε ο δήμαρχος της πόλης.

Ο δήμαρχος Σεργκέι Σομπιάνιν τόνισε ότι ορισμένοι από τους τραυματίες υπέστησαν εγκαύματα και ότι οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο σημείο.

Εικόνες από βίντεο εμφανίζουν το κτίριο να έχει πλημμυρίσει.

«Παρέχουμε ιατρική βοήθεια σε όλα τα θύματα», τόνισε ο δήμαρχος της ρωσικής πρωτεύουσας.

Το εμπορικό κέντρο, γνωστό ως Vremena Goda, ξεκίνησε να λειτουργεί το 2007 και στεγάζει πάνω από 150 καταστήματα.

