Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Japan from January 29 to 31, where he will have meetings with the country’s leadership as well as top Japanese business executives. Specifically, Mr. Mitsotakis will have meetings with the heir to the Japanese throne Prince Akishino, the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the Speaker of the Parliament Hiroyiki Hosoda.

The prime minister, who will be accompanied by a government and business delegation, will also hold meetings with Japanese business leaders and give a lecture at the University of Tokyo.

It is recalled that last October, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with a delegation of the national Japanese business organization KEIDANREN and high-ranking executives of leading Japanese businesses who paid a visit to our country, which was organized with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Embassy in Athens and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises.

The prime minister had presented the investment opportunities open to Japanese companies while the Japanese delegation, for its part, expressed interest in exploring the possibility of investments in the energy and transport sectors.

The two sides discussed, among other things, further ways of attracting investments to our country, increasing the number of tourists from Japan and cooperation in our wider region, with an emphasis on the Western Balkans.

It is noted that KEIDANREN – the Japanese national business body – participates institutionally and actively in shaping Japan’s economic activity. Her choice to visit our country, with a high-level mission – the last corresponding mission was in Greece in 2005 – is a vote of confidence by Japan in the Greek economy and signals the increased interest of the Japanese side in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.