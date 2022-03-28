The inaugural conference by OT.gr is now a reality.

Over two days, March 29 and 30, the economy and the global geopolitical situation take “center stage” at the Athens Stock Exchange’s historic venue, on Sophocleous Street in the Greek capital’s downtown.

This first-ever OT Forum will be live-streamed by all digital media in the Alteregomedia stable: OT.gr, In.gr, tοvima.gr, tanea.gr and One TV.

Nearly a year after the very dynamic comeback of the emblematic title “Oikonomikos Tachydromos” (OT) – which means “Economic Courier” in Greek – in digital form, the first OT Forum inaugurates a new medium of communication with its loyal readers, offering an ambitious venue for fruitful dialogue, reflection and the tabling of proposals.

OT Forum is designed with innovative structure and style, while at the same type comprising a comprehensive and cutting-edge audio-visual product, one giving priority to the experience of participants, as well as to interaction of all users viewing the sessions online, via websites, social media and digital platforms.

The OT Forum format is designed to emphasize content, based on the timeliness and prestige of participants, who hail from all related sectors, such as the economy, business, politics, academia, research centers and local governments.

Furthermore, the first OT Forum takes place at a particularly crucial period for the global community and economy, accelerating the already rapid changes taking place in the world.

The war in Ukraine creates a new geopolitical situation, with huge social and economic repercussions. Historic decisions are now required, ones that are expected to change the world as we have known it for the past three decades.

True to its historic role, OT is looking to the future and inaugurating a dialogue for the next day, through a detailed analysis of events, changes and repercussions in the economy and society. The OT Forum format aims to identify and examine new trends, to define the world of tomorrow as well as Greece’s position in the future.

Greece’s adjustment to an ever-changing world – often at a breakneck speed, as seen today – will be the subject of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ address at the inaugural OT Forum.

The president of the KINAL-PASOK party, Nikos Androulakis, and Mera25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis, will broach crucial social, political and geopolitical issues in their addresses.

Other speakers include officials of international organizations, such as Benedetta Berti, the head of policy planning in the office of the NATO Secretary General, who will detail the Alliance’s planning for a new geopolitical structure, while the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, will speak on the consequences of the Russo-Ukraine crisis, as well as the role and goals of western alliances.

Additionally, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Rural Development and Food Minister Georgios Georgantas, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis,

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minster Christos Stylianides and Deputy FinMin Theodoros Skylakakis will touch on the effects of multiple crises – economic, geopolitical, public health – affecting Greece, while expanding on the government’s plan to deflect negative repercussions and work for an exit.

The presence of top academics and business executives will also be significant for understanding a “A Changing World”.