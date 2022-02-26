Οι ιστοσελίδες αντιδρούν με τον τρόπο τους στην εισβολή της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία

Βροχή πέφτουν τα σχόλια στο twitter, σχετικά με ιστοσελίδες ερωτικού περιεχομένου, οι οποίες μπλόκαραν τους χρήστες από Ρωσία, διαμαρτυρόμενοι με το δικό τους τρόπο στην εισβολή στην Ουκρανία.

Μάλιστα κάποιοι από τους χρήστες σχολιάζουν ότι οι συγκεκριμένες ιστοσελίδες κάνουν περισσότερα από ότι έκανε το ΝΑΤΟ.

Δείτε κάποια από τα tweets:

