Βροχή πέφτουν τα σχόλια στο twitter, σχετικά με ιστοσελίδες ερωτικού περιεχομένου, οι οποίες μπλόκαραν τους χρήστες από Ρωσία, διαμαρτυρόμενοι με το δικό τους τρόπο στην εισβολή στην Ουκρανία.

Μάλιστα κάποιοι από τους χρήστες σχολιάζουν ότι οι συγκεκριμένες ιστοσελίδες κάνουν περισσότερα από ότι έκανε το ΝΑΤΟ.

Δείτε κάποια από τα tweets:

The sanction nobody is talking about. Russian users who attempted to visit pornhub were quite literally cockblocked by a message that told them that the content has been stopped along with a Ukranian flag and message of Ukranian support #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/XdI75534JW — ┴HפIN⅄qʞƆ∀H (@root_nomad) February 25, 2022

Even Pornhub is doing more than NATO pic.twitter.com/4ycArVtETR — xxV2xx (@xx_V2_xx) February 25, 2022

When Pornhub has to fight in the war, shit is getting real. I’m still laughing they blocked Russia from masturbating. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) February 25, 2022

When Pornhub has more integrity than the GOP. https://t.co/bai8lzMd2R — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 25, 2022

In a world with too many Tucker Carlsons, be a Pornhub. pic.twitter.com/WmjqAKtkRx — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 26, 2022