Γοτθική τέχνη ονομάζεται το καλλιτεχνικό ρεύμα που εμφανίστηκε την περίοδο του Μεσαίωνα.
Η γοτθική τέχνη άρχισε να εμφανίζεται στη Γαλλία, περίπου στις αρχές του 12ου αιώνα και κυρίως στην αρχιτεκτονική. Στη διάρκεια των επόμενων χρόνων και μέχρι τα τέλη του 14ου αιώνα, εξαπλώθηκε σε ολόκληρη σχεδόν τη δυτική Ευρώπη.
Την γοτθική τέχνη διαδέχθηκε η περίοδος της Αναγέννησης, αν και δείγματα γοτθικών δημιουργιών καταγράφονται και μέχρι τα τέλη του 15ου αιώνα, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.
Η χρησιμοποίηση του όρου «Γοτθική» για την περιγραφή της τέχνης του Μεσαίωνα χρησιμοποιήθηκε για πρώτη φορά τον 15ο αιώνα από τους Ιταλούς οπαδούς της Αναγέννησης.
Οι Ιταλοί αναγεννησιακοί, οι οποίοι επιθυμούσαν να συνδέσουν το έργο τους με τα κλασσικά έργα της Ελληνικής και κυρίως της Ρωμαϊκής αρχαιότητας, έβλεπαν ως ένα μεσοδιάστημα τους αιώνες μεταξύ της εποχή τους και την εποχή της Ρωμαϊκής Αυτοκρατορίας. Θεωρώντας τους Γότθους και τους Βάνδαλους ως τους υπεύθυνους της κατάρρευσης της Ρωμαϊκής Αυτοκρατορίας, ονόμασαν την τέχνη των ενδιάμεσων αιώνων «Γοτθική».
The old man didn't disappear. He was simply so lonely that other people started to see through him, and eventually were physically unable to see him. We don't know where he is – he could be standing right next to you.
cemetery chapel romantic_darkness ethereal_moods gothicplaces gothic friedhofsfotografie friedhof urbex urbanexploration entropy_to_epitaphs building historicalbuilding graveyard graveyardbeauty darksouls darkshots romanticgoth nature mausoleum
Saint Peter and Paul's Church (Sint-Petrus-en-Pauluskerk) is a Neo-Gothic/Gothic Revival church in the seaside resort of Ostend, Belgium. The church replaced the St. Peter's Church which was destroyed by a fire in 1896. King Leopold II had great plans for Ostend and wanted to build a church here, but couldn't get the permission of the local dean. When the fire conveniently made room for the new ambitious church of Leopold, rumors had it that he knew more about this suspicious fire. The new church was built in a Neo-Gothic style between 1899 and 1905. Its style is mirrored in the Gothic style of the Cologne Cathedral, but also the Votive Church in Vienna. The plans were extremely detailed, with every stone carefully drawn and channeling the High Gothic style. High above the portal is a beautiful Rose Window. The sides have all the characteristics of a Gothic church: Flying Buttresses, Pinnacles, Gargoyles, Gothic Tracery and many many more. All of its windows were destroyed in both World Wars, and were restored afterwards. Though modern, the windows are mesmerizing! The light that shines in the church is simply moving.
Saint Peter's Church (Sint-Pieterskerk) in Leuven, Belgium, is on the city's Grote Markt (market square), opposite the ornate Town Hall. Built mainly in the 15th century in Brabantine Gothic and Flamboyant Gothic style, the church has a cruciform floor plan and a low bell tower that has never been completed. It is 93 metres (305 ft) long. Despite their incomplete status, the towers are mentioned on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as part of the Belfries of Belgium and France. The reason why the tower is absent, is because ages ago Leuven used to be a swamp and every time a tower was being constructed, it would come crashing down due to the unstable ground. The church suffered severe damage in both World Wars. In 1914 a fire caused the collapse of the roof and in 1944 a bomb destroyed part of the northern side. The reconstructed roof is surmounted at the crossing by a flèche, which, unlike the 18th-century cupola that preceded it, blends stylistically with the rest of the church.
The Schepenhuis (Aldermen's House) of Aalst, Belgium, is a former city hall, one of the oldest in the Low Countries. Dating originally from 1225, it was partially rebuilt twice as a result of fire damage, first after a 1380 war and again after a fireworks accident in 1879. The belfry tower at one corner of the building was completed in 1460, and in the next year was equipped with a carillon built by master craftsmen from Mechelen. The current carillon, the sixth installed since the original, has 52 bells. A small wing of late Gothic style, facing the market square and adorned with five life-size statues, was added in the 16th century. From this annex one can access the cellars, which originally served as torture chambers. The schepenhuis with its belfry is one of an ensemble of related buildings that together have received UNESCO World Heritage status.
Saint Martin's Church (Sint-Martinuskerk) is a church building in Asse, Belgium. The church has a complex history starting in the 13th century with renovations and embellishments up to the 17th century. It is a pseudobasilical church in a Gothic style that was formerly surrounded by a graveyard.
Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula (or 'Collegiale Sint-Michiels- en Sint-Goedele-co-kathedraal' in Dutch) in Brussels, Belgium. In the beginning of the 13th century, Henry I, Duke of Brabant commissioned the restoration of the existing Romanesque cathedral, adding two round towers to it. In 1226, his successor Henri II ordered the renovation of the church. The period coincided with the appearance of the Gothic style and so the Gothic collegiate church came to be almost 300 years later. The cathedral was completed right before the reign of the emperor Charles V in 1519. On the outside, the cathedral is built entirely in stone from the Gobertange quarry and its imposing Gothic style towers are 64 metres tall. The rose type of windows that are typical for the French style have been replaced by large Brabantian Gothic style windows. The choir has been built in the same Gothic style and holds the mausoleums of the Dukes of Brabant and Archduke Ernest of Austria. You can still visit the Romanesque crypt inside!
Laon Cathedral (Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Laon) is a Roman Catholic church located in Laon, France. Built in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, it is one of the most important and stylistically unified examples of early Gothic architecture. Contemporary with Noyon Cathedral and Notre-Dame de Paris, Laon Cathedral is one of the most elaborate and best-preserved of the early French Gothic cathedrals. It is notable for the stylistic unity and consistency maintained over the different phases of its construction.