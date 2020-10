View this post on Instagram

CHEERS… to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210. – I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever! – And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke. You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code. – Our fans, this day is truly dedicated to all of you who lived thru our experiences by watching us. You mean the world to us! We are eternally grateful to our fans who have truly become friends to us. We celebrate you today and everyday! Xoxo #beverlyhills90210 #90210 #30yearstogether #90210forever