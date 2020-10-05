View this post on Instagram

Michèle Lamy and Kim Kardashian are going live on AnOther’s Instagram this evening ⁠🚨⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Tune in tonight at 9.30pm GMT (10.30pm CET/ 1.30pm PST) to see our two A/W20 cover stars go head to head⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ “It seems we are simultaneously dealing with 7.8 billion separate realities, a world fragmented into the debris of its older order,” @icalondon director Stefan Kalmár writes in his accompanying essay to @lalamichmich and @kimkardashian’s special project for AnOther Magazine A/W20, which you can read at the link in our bio 📲⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 📸 from AnOther Magazine A/W20, concept and photographic direction by @paulkooiker