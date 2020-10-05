Τον περασμένο Αύγουστο οι followers της Κιμ Καρντάσιαν στο Instagram ανέρχονταν σε 186 εκατομμύρια. Η Michèle Lamy σχεδιάστρια μόδας, περφόρμερ, παραγωγός ταινιών και μούσα/σύζυγος/συνεργάτις του σχεδιαστή μόδας Rick Owens, είναι πασίγνωστη. Τα δύο δημιουργικά μυαλά συνεργάστηκαν προσφάτως σε πρότζεκτ για το περιοδικό AnOther Magazine.
Μετά τη συνάντησή τους το 2013, γεννήθηκε μεταξύ της Kardashian και της Lamy μια σχέση υποστήριξης της μιας προς την άλλη. Κατά τη διάρκεια του «λουκέτου», η Kim και η Michèle συνέλαβαν την ιδέα να ποζάρουν φορώντας η μια τα ντιζάιν της άλλης.
Τον περασμένο Ιούλιο, είχαν, σύμφωνα με το AnOther, μια συνομιλία:
Michèle Lamy: Καλημέρα Κιμ… ανυπομονώ να μας δω στις σελίδες του AnOther… αλλά βλέποντάς τες θέλω κίνηση, χορό, ίσως τη διαδικασία ενός βίντεο με τραγούδι… ένα ντουέτο!
Kim Kardashian: OMG, πιστεύεις ότι μπορούμε;;; Τραγουδάω απαίσια, χα χα.
Michèle Lamy: Μου λείπει τόσο πολύ το να έρθω να σου κάνω επίσκεψη… ας μιλήσουμε, για να μας δημοσιεύσει το AnOther χάριν της τέχνης. Αύριο, δίδυμο πιθηκάκι.
Τον περασμένο Ιούνιο, ο Ολλανδός φωτογράφος Paul Kooiker έδωσε σαφείς οδηγίες και στις δύο για το πώς θα τραβούσαν τα πορτρέτα στο σπίτι τους, η Kim στο Γουαϊόμινγκ και η Michèle στο Παρίσι.
Δύο γυναίκες σε απομόνωση, πορτρέτα δύο γυναικών που δεν θα μπορούσαν να είναι περισσότερο διαφορετικές, η μία από την άλλη. Η μία, σε νευρική κρίση. Η άλλη, σκεπτική και να εμπνέει σεβασμό.
Τα πορτρέτα της Kardashian θυμίζουν σκηνές από έργα του σπουδαίου Γάλλου σκηνοθέτη Ρομπέρ Μπρεσόν. Αυτά της Lamy παραπέμπουν στον φωτογραφικό φακό των Bernhard και Anna Blume.
Η Michèle φορά SKIMS και τα δικά της κοσμήματα. Η Kim φορά HUNROD και τα δικά της εσώρουχα.
To θέμα «Michèle Lamy & Kim Kardashian: Fight, Flight, Unite» είναι το κεντρικό θέμα του τεύχους Φθινόπωρο/Χειμώνας 2020 του AnOther Magazine, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε την 1η Οκτωβρίου.
πηγή: ΑΠΕ