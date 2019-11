View this post on Instagram

Kazuhiro Yamanaka’s project, combining drone technology with traditional lighting. The lamp, which can follow the movements of the users at home, emerged with the idea of creating design that can illuminated the required areas when needed. Before starting to use lamp, the device must be programmed according to the plan of the house and the position of the stands. #kazuhiroyamanaka #dronelamp #technologic #design #lighting #furniture #desklamp #lightdesign #mothersday #mumsday #tablelamp #aydinlatma #tasarim #teknolojik #isiktasarim #luminaire #uruntasarimi #productdesign