A snow maze in the frigid, windswept prairies of Western Canada has broken the record for the world's biggest. The labyrinth occupies an a-maze-ing 2,789.11 square meters of terrain, according to Guinness World Records. Farmers Clint and Angie Masse, who usually ring in the fall harvest with a corn maze on their property, built the maze in anticipation of the long and cold winter in the Canadian forecast. It took the family and employees tens of thousands of dollars, 370 truckloads of snow and more than three weeks to design and build the structure. Inside, visitors can walk between walls of snow that are 1.8 metres high, and atop a layer of snow packed tightly to prevent it from melting too soon. Visitors are greeted by ice sculptures around several corners of the maze and benches have been set up around campfires to allow visitors to warm up while trying to solve the puzzle. Photo: STR/AFP