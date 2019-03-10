Με τον μεγαλύτερο λαβύρινθο από χιόνι στον κόσμο, ένα ζευγάρι αγροτών από την καναδική επαρχία Μανιτόμπα κατάφερε να καταρρίψει το σχτικό Ρεκόρ Γκίνες και να μπουν στο Guinness Book of World Records.
Για να ζήσουν το όνειρό τους ο Κλιντ και η Άντζι Μας επένδυσαν σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ- ΜΠΕ περίπου 60.000 δολάρια Καναδά, ενώ για την εντυπωσιακή κατασκευή απαιτήθηκαν συνολικά 370 ημιρυμουλκούμενα φορτωμένα με χιόνι.
Οι τοίχοι του λαβύρινθου έχουν ύψος 1,80 μέτρα. Στο έδαφος, χιόνι ύψους 50 εκατοστών συμπιέστηκε για να αποφευχθεί η τήξη πάρα πολύ γρήγορα και να αναγκάζονται οι επισκέπτες να περιφέρονται γύρω από λάσπη.
Ο λευκός λαβύρινθος καλύπτει έκταση 2789,11 τετραγωνικών μέτρων – και έχει γίνει τουριστικό αξιοθέατο.
View this post on Instagram
A snow maze in the frigid, windswept prairies of Western Canada has broken the record for the world’s biggest. The labyrinth occupies an a-maze-ing 2,789.11 square meters of terrain, according to Guinness World Records. Farmers Clint and Angie Masse, who usually ring in the fall harvest with a corn maze on their property, built the maze in anticipation of the long and cold winter in the Canadian forecast. It took the family and employees tens of thousands of dollars, 370 truckloads of snow and more than three weeks to design and build the structure. Inside, visitors can walk between walls of snow that are 1.8 metres high, and atop a layer of snow packed tightly to prevent it from melting too soon. Visitors are greeted by ice sculptures around several corners of the maze and benches have been set up around campfires to allow visitors to warm up while trying to solve the puzzle. Photo: STR/AFP • #SnowMaze #Winter #Canada #GuinnessWorldRecord #Puzzle
View this post on Instagram
It’s official! We have been certified as the WORLD’S LARGEST SNOW MAZE by the @guinessbookofworldrecords and we are thrilled! Thank you to everyone who has come out to support us and sent words of encouragement. Let’s show the world how Manitobans do winter! ❤️❄️ . . #snowmaze #snowmazemanitoba #guinessworldrecord #worldslargestsnowmaze #explore204 #winnipegwinterfun #travelmanitoba #manitobawinter #manitobaproud #go204
View this post on Instagram
From @cbcnews: This snow maze in Manitoba is vying to be biggest in the world. • Clint Masse, who owns A Maze in Corn with his family, spent the last three weeks with a crew of nine building the structure on their farm, south of Winnipeg, near St. Adolphe, Man. • They're hoping it's big enough to break a world record set in Thunder Bay in 2015. Masse's maze was created using roughly 300 truck-loads of snow, and features 1,300 metres of tightly packed snow walls. • He admitted the maze covers just over 2,300 square metres, but is coy about its exact dimensions. • "We can't say the exact square-footage because we're trying to beat them," he said, referencing the current Guinness World Record holder. • Cory Brooks was the first to complete the puzzle Saturday and it took him only about 20 minutes from start to finish. • "I'm still trying to find my son. He's still running around," smiled Brooks after he made it out. • • • Video: @cbcmanitoba | #CBC #CBCNews #SnowMaze #WinterFun #Winnipeg #Manitoba #Winterpeg #Winter #WinterFun #WinterWonderland #Snow #Maze #MazeRunner #WorldRecord #BiggestInTheWorld
«Αποφασίσαμε να φτιάξουμε το δικό μας χιόνι, χρειάστηκαν δύο με τρεις εβδομάδες, και στη συνέχεια άρχισε να χτίζεται ο λαβύρινθος» δήλωσε ο Κλιντ Μας.
Το ζευγάρι αγροτών από το μικρό χωριό Σεντ Αντόλφ, νότια της πρωτεύουσας της επαρχίας, Γουίνιπεγκ μέχρι τώρα δημιουργούσε έναν λαβύρινθο σε χωράφια με καλαμπόκια κάθε καλοκαίρι, ενώ στη συνέχεια θέλησε να δοκιμάσει να φτιάξει έναν λαβύρινθο τον χειμώνα.
Με το δημιούργημά του, το ζευγάρι κατέρριψε το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ που είχε ένας λαβύρινθος χιονιού στο ιστορικό πάρκο του Φορτ Ουίλιαμ στη γειτονική επαρχία του Οντάριο.
Χάρη στο πολικό κρύο (-30 βαθμών Κελσίου) αυτή τη χρονική περίοδο, ο λαβύρινθος, ο οποίος άνοιξε για το κοινό τον Ιανουάριο είναι ακόμα σε καλή κατάσταση. Ο Κλιντ Μας ελπίζει ότι το φράγμα των 10.000 επισκεπτών μπορεί να ξεπεραστεί και να ανακτήσει μεγάλο μέρος των χρημάτων που έχουν δαπανήσει.
«Η κατασκευή του χιονιού είναι εξαιρετικά δαπανηρή» ανέφερε ο αγρότης από τον Καναδά.
Στον λαβύρινθο οι επισκέπτες συναντούν αγάλματα από χιόνι και πάγο. Επίσης υπάρχουν κρυμμένοι χώροι ανάπαυσης με τραπέζια και θέρμανση. Η εύρεση τους είναι μέρος της πρόκλησης – βοηθούν επίσης στον προσανατολισμό.
Δείτε παρακάτω το σχετικό video:
Giant Snow Maze in Canada Sets New Guinness World Record
This huge snow maze just set a world record
Δημοσιεύτηκε από NowThis στις Πέμπτη, 7 Μαρτίου 2019