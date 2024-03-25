Δευτέρα 25 Μαρτίου 2024
25.03.2024 | 12:09
Σκότωσε την 9χρονη κόρη της αρραβωνιαστικιάς του και την πέταξε σε βαρέλι
25.03.2024 | 10:21
Τραγωδία στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Τρελή πορεία αυτοκινήτου, προσέκρουσε σε νησίδα και σκότωσε μοτοσικλετιστή
25.03.2024 | 07:20
Τραγωδία με έναν νεκρό από πυρκαγιά σε διαμέρισμα - Μία γυναίκα στο νοσοκομείο
ΜΟΣΧΑ
ΤΕΜΠΗ
ΚΕΙΤ ΜΙΝΤΛΕΤΟΝ
EU Environmental Regulations Mandate Compliance for New Real Estate Investments
English edition 25 Μαρτίου 2024 | 10:18

EU Environmental Regulations Mandate Compliance for New Real Estate Investments

Currently, renovations in the EU countries are only reducing annual energy consumption by 1%, according to the European Commission.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ – Ιαπωνία: Ενισχύουν την αμυντική τους συνεργασία

ΗΠΑ – Ιαπωνία: Ενισχύουν την αμυντική τους συνεργασία

This month, EU lawmakers passed a directive on building energy efficiency, mandating hefty renovations for property owners to curb carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The development will be gradual – it will last more than a decade – but property owners who lag behind risk being burdened with assets that can no longer be sold or rented.

The directive aims to compel property owners to undertake large-scale renovations to improve the environmental characteristics of buildings across Europe and ensure that the bloc meets its commitments under the Paris Agreement of Dec. 2015, to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

Currently, renovations in the EU countries are only reducing annual energy consumption by 1%, according to the European Commission. To meet its climate requirements, the EU says property owners must increase renovation spending by 275 billion euros annually.

The new European law on energy efficiency is likely to impact tens of thousands of buildings across the entire region. By 2033, property owners will need to have renovated one quarter of the largest energy-consuming buildings in the EU, what is more, by 2030, all new buildings must be emissions-free.

In the EU, around 85% of buildings predating 2000 are major energy consumers, relying heavily on fossil fuels for heating and cooling. The EU targets a 60% emissions reduction in this sector by 2030.

Source: tovima.com

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Η 25η Μαρτίου θα είναι πάντα ένας φάρος ελευθερίας για την ανθρωπότητα»
Ποδόσφαιρο

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Η 25η Μαρτίου θα είναι πάντα ένας φάρος ελευθερίας για την ανθρωπότητα»

Ο ισχυρός άνδρας της ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός, Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης, έστειλε το δικό του μήνυμα για τη γιορτή της 25ης Μαρτίου.

Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ – Ιαπωνία: Ενισχύουν την αμυντική τους συνεργασία

ΗΠΑ – Ιαπωνία: Ενισχύουν την αμυντική τους συνεργασία

Διεθνή

Τραμπ: Λήγει η «περίοδος χάριτος» -Τι θα γίνει αν δεν πληρώσει τα 464 εκατ. δολ.

Τραμπ: Λήγει η «περίοδος χάριτος» -Τι θα γίνει αν δεν πληρώσει τα 464 εκατ. δολ.

Κίνδυνος λιμού 25.03.2024

«Εξωφρενικό»: Το Ισραήλ απαγόρευσε την παροχή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στο βόρειο τμήμα της Λωρίδας της Γάζας

«Η παρεμπόδιση της UNRWA να προσφέρει τρόφιμα ουσιαστικά σημαίνει στέρηση της πιθανότητας επιβίωσης σε ανθρώπους που πεινούν», τονίζει ο γραμματέας του ΠΟΥ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Το μήνυμα του 25.03.2024

Σισέ σε Παναθηναϊκό: «Πότε θα γίνει το παιχνίδι προς τιμήν μου;»

Ο Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ ανυπομονεί να αγωνιστεί ξανά μπροστά στον κόσμο του Παναθηναϊκό και για αυτό τον λόγο άλλωστε πρότεινε στο τριφύλλι να διοργανώσει ένα παιχνίδι προς τιμήν του.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τεχνο-χίμαιρες 25.03.2024

Ο εκατομμυριούχος βιοχάκερ Μπράιαν Τζόνσον, η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και η «χώρα των αθανάτων»

Πασχίζοντας να νικήσει το γήρας και το θάνατο, ο 46χρονος Αμερικανός μεγιστάνας της τεχνολογίας τώρα οραματίζεται ότι οι αλγόριθμοι θα τον βοηθήσουν να χτίσει ένα έθνος… Χαϊλάντερ

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Για τα Τέμπη 25.03.2024

Καλούμε την κοινωνία σε ξεσηκωμό απέναντι στην κυβέρνηση της συγκάλυψης, λένε πηγές της Νέας Αριστεράς

Πηγές της Νέας Αριστεράς καλούν την κοινωνία «σε ξεσηκωμό απέναντι στην κυβέρνηση της συγκάλυψης και του ψεύδους, της ακρίβειας και της αισχροκέρδειας»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 18.03.2024
EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution
English edition 18.03.2024

EP Passes New Rules Tackling Industrial and Livestock Pollution

The new rules aim to reduce harmful emissions from industrial installations and pig and poultry farms, and to improve transparency over the licensing, operation and control of such installations

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.03.2024
Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax
English edition 14.03.2024

Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax

It is noted that from 1998 until today, the taxation on alcoholic beverages in Greece has increased a total of eight times, with four increases occurring within the period of 2009-2010, leading to a 125% increase in the excise tax coefficient on alcoholic beverages.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ απαγόρευσε στην UNRWA να παρέχει ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια στο βόρειο τμήμα της Λωρίδας
Κίνδυνος λιμού 25.03.2024

«Εξωφρενικό»: Το Ισραήλ απαγόρευσε την παροχή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στο βόρειο τμήμα της Λωρίδας της Γάζας

«Η παρεμπόδιση της UNRWA να προσφέρει τρόφιμα ουσιαστικά σημαίνει στέρηση της πιθανότητας επιβίωσης σε ανθρώπους που πεινούν», τονίζει ο γραμματέας του ΠΟΥ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σισέ σε Παναθηναϊκό: «Πότε θα γίνει το παιχνίδι προς τιμήν μου;»
Το μήνυμα του 25.03.2024

Σισέ σε Παναθηναϊκό: «Πότε θα γίνει το παιχνίδι προς τιμήν μου;»

Ο Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ ανυπομονεί να αγωνιστεί ξανά μπροστά στον κόσμο του Παναθηναϊκό και για αυτό τον λόγο άλλωστε πρότεινε στο τριφύλλι να διοργανώσει ένα παιχνίδι προς τιμήν του.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ο εκατομμυριούχος βιοχάκερ Μπράιαν Τζόνσον, η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και η «χώρα των αθανάτων»
Τεχνο-χίμαιρες 25.03.2024

Ο εκατομμυριούχος βιοχάκερ Μπράιαν Τζόνσον, η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και η «χώρα των αθανάτων»

Πασχίζοντας να νικήσει το γήρας και το θάνατο, ο 46χρονος Αμερικανός μεγιστάνας της τεχνολογίας τώρα οραματίζεται ότι οι αλγόριθμοι θα τον βοηθήσουν να χτίσει ένα έθνος… Χαϊλάντερ

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Καλούμε την κοινωνία σε ξεσηκωμό απέναντι στην κυβέρνηση της συγκάλυψης, λένε πηγές της Νέας Αριστεράς
Για τα Τέμπη 25.03.2024

Καλούμε την κοινωνία σε ξεσηκωμό απέναντι στην κυβέρνηση της συγκάλυψης, λένε πηγές της Νέας Αριστεράς

Πηγές της Νέας Αριστεράς καλούν την κοινωνία «σε ξεσηκωμό απέναντι στην κυβέρνηση της συγκάλυψης και του ψεύδους, της ακρίβειας και της αισχροκέρδειας»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

