Σάββατο 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.02.2024 | 14:47
Σοκ: 30χρονος «γάζωσε» με καλάσνικοφ 12 συγγενείς του
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.02.2024 | 13:11
Τρελή πορεία με κλεμμένο όχημα, οδηγούσε ανάποδα για μία ώρα
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.02.2024 | 09:25
Επιβάτης τα έκανε «λαμπόγυαλο» σε πτήση - Γρονθοκόπησε αεροσυνοδό και τον έδεσαν στο κάθισμα
ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ
ΝΑΒΑΛΝΙ
Tourism Min. Says Greece Plans to Become Ultimate “Top of Mind” Destination for Americans
English edition 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 15:02

Tourism Min. Says Greece Plans to Become Ultimate “Top of Mind” Destination for Americans

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni took part in a teleconference organized by the Greek-American Chamber of Commerce

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

Ακρίβεια: Κοντόληκτα και προϊόντα ιδιωτικής ετικέτας στο μενού των καταναλωτών

Ακρίβεια: Κοντόληκτα και προϊόντα ιδιωτικής ετικέτας στο μενού των καταναλωτών

Spotlight

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni took part in a teleconference organized by the Greek-American Chamber of Commerce to utilize promotional approaches to make Greece an even more appealing destination to a larger group percentage of Americans.

The initiative confirmed the positive climate as it was reflected in the recent trip of the Minister of Tourism to the USA, but also to determine the initiatives that will lead to further improvement of the Greece-USA relationship in the tourism sector.

The Greek Minister noted that there is now a strategic plan to make Greece a “top of mind” destination for North American citizens (a measure of how high brands rank in the consciousness of consumers) as the dynamics of this specific market are particularly important. She emphasized the opening of the Greek tourism market to the western coast regions of the USA, expanding Greece’s reach from the eastern coast.

Kefalogianni pointed out that Greece had to invest more in cultural tourism and mild forms of tourism, such as agritourism and gastronomic tourism, showcasing and proposing a new perspective of Greece, beyond the typical sun and the sea, which will benefit the local communities and sustainability.

During the teleconference, which also included the General Secretary of EOT, Dimitris Fragakis, the General Director of the Greek-American Chamber of Commerce, Elias Spirtounias, the President of the Tourism Committee of the Chamber, Mr. Tim Ananiadis, the need for reskilling and upskilling of professionals and staff in the hospitality industry, as well as accelerating investments in hotel units was also broached.

The General Secretary of EOT, Dimitris Fragakis, stressed that the time is right to intensify Greece’s presence in the North American markets and added that the Ministry of Tourism and EOT are open to proposals and collaborations.

Both Olga Kefalogianni and the members of the Tourism Committee emphasized the positive development that has taken place with the increase of direct flights from the USA to Athens, but also the maturation of the discussion for flights from the USA to Thessaloniki.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Πρεβολαράκη στο in.gr: «Είναι το 8ο Ευρωπαϊκό μετάλλιο, δεν τα λες και λίγα!»
On Field

Πρεβολαράκη στο in.gr: «Είναι το 8ο Ευρωπαϊκό μετάλλιο, δεν τα λες και λίγα!»

Η Μαρία Πρεβολαράκη μίλησε για το νέο μετάλλιο και το μεγάλο στόχο που έχει η Μαρία και δεν είναι άλλος από την πρόκριση στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

Ακρίβεια: Κοντόληκτα και προϊόντα ιδιωτικής ετικέτας στο μενού των καταναλωτών

Ακρίβεια: Κοντόληκτα και προϊόντα ιδιωτικής ετικέτας στο μενού των καταναλωτών

Tax

Ψηφιακή Κάρτα Εργασίας: Εφαρμογή σε τουρισμό και εστίαση

Ψηφιακή Κάρτα Εργασίας: Εφαρμογή σε τουρισμό και εστίαση

inStream

«Μας εξοντώνει» 17.02.2024

Οι αγρότες βαρέθηκαν τη γραφειοκρατία και τις στατιστικές της ΕΕ – «Είναι σαν να ζεις στη Ρωσία ή την Κίνα»

Οργισμένοι οι αγρότες στην Ελλάδα και σε όλη την Ευρώπη διαμαρτύρονται για την αύξηση κόστους, τις υψηλές τιμές των καυσίμων, τη γραφειοκρατία και τις περιβαλλοντικές απαιτήσεις της ΚΑΠ

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Premier League 17.02.2024

LIVE: Μπέρνλι – Άρσεναλ

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπέρνλι – Άρσεναλ για την 25η αγωνιστικής της Premier League.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Το νομοσχέδιο – «ασπίδα» απέναντι στους αγρότες και τα βαλκανικά deals της ΔΕΗ ΑΝ και της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Το νομοσχέδιο – «ασπίδα» απέναντι στους αγρότες και τα βαλκανικά deals της ΔΕΗ ΑΝ και της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Ο Πούτιν τρολάρει τους Αμερικανούς

Ο Πούτιν τρολάρει τους Αμερικανούς

Περιμένοντας τον Τραμπ

Περιμένοντας τον Τραμπ

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι φιναλίστ πόλεις της Ευρώπης για τα βραβεία αστικής βιώσιμης κινητικότητας

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Καταρρίπτοντας 5 κοινούς κανόνες υγιεινής

Καταρρίπτοντας 5 κοινούς κανόνες υγιεινής

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Έρχονται βαριά πρόστιμα για τους παρόχους POS, ταμειακών και επιχειρήσεις – Τι προβλέπει η τροπολογία του ΥΠΕΘΟ

Εγκυμοσύνη: Απαντήσεις σε κοινά διατροφικά ερωτήματα

Εγκυμοσύνη: Απαντήσεις σε κοινά διατροφικά ερωτήματα

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

Στην Παταγονία βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότεροι πίνακες ζωγραφικής, ηλικίας 8.200 ετών

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 17.02.2024
Photovoltaics: Greece 5th in PPAs in Europe
English edition 17.02.2024

Photovoltaics: Greece 5th in PPAs in Europe

Greek company Mytilineos, which has entered into a bilateral long-term power contract for 411 MW, holds 8th place in green electricity in Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.02.2024
Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting
English edition 16.02.2024

Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting

The data concerning smoking were particularly strong, as the impact of smoking on cytokines was as significant as that of age, gender, and genetic background. Moreover, this impact appeared to persist for years after an individual had stopped smoking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.02.2024
Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%
English edition 16.02.2024

Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%

The statistics authority cited a decline in energy prices, especially a 60.2%-decrease in natural gas prices.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.02.2024
Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting
English edition 14.02.2024

Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting

The Greek farmers have been conducting road blockades for the past 3 weeks demanding cheaper fuel oil and subsidies for lost income due to extreme weather, among other things

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.02.2024
Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?
English edition 13.02.2024

Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?

Finally, Kapounis emphasizes that compared to other EU countries, Greece produces close to nothing, and there will be further degradation of the primary sector, whether it concerns fruits or vegetables

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.02.2024
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11.02.2024

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Οι αγρότες βαρέθηκαν τη γραφειοκρατία και τις στατιστικές της ΕΕ – «Είναι σαν να ζεις στη Ρωσία ή την Κίνα»
«Μας εξοντώνει» 17.02.2024

Οι αγρότες βαρέθηκαν τη γραφειοκρατία και τις στατιστικές της ΕΕ – «Είναι σαν να ζεις στη Ρωσία ή την Κίνα»

Οργισμένοι οι αγρότες στην Ελλάδα και σε όλη την Ευρώπη διαμαρτύρονται για την αύξηση κόστους, τις υψηλές τιμές των καυσίμων, τη γραφειοκρατία και τις περιβαλλοντικές απαιτήσεις της ΚΑΠ

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
LIVE: Μπέρνλι – Άρσεναλ
Premier League 17.02.2024

LIVE: Μπέρνλι – Άρσεναλ

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπέρνλι – Άρσεναλ για την 25η αγωνιστικής της Premier League.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2024