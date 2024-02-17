Σάββατο 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
Photovoltaics: Greece 5th in PPAs in Europe
English edition 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 | 13:17

Photovoltaics: Greece 5th in PPAs in Europe

Greek company Mytilineos, which has entered into a bilateral long-term power contract for 411 MW, holds 8th place in green electricity in Europe

Greece climbed to the 5th spot regarding long-term bilateral contracts for the supply of renewable energy (PPAs) in the European market.

A PPA (power purchase agreement), or electricity power agreement, is a long-term contract between an electricity generator and a customer, usually a utility, government, or company.

According to the annual report by Pexapark, a leading analysis and consulting firm in PPAs, bilateral contracts between renewable energy producers (mainly photovoltaics) and large consumers in Europe accounted for 16.2 GW, a record and a 40% increase compared to 2022.

The number of PPAs skyrocketed to 272, marking an impressive 62% increase in 2023 compared to 2022.

Greece ranks among the top five countries in PPAs based on the size of its electricity capacity, with our country and Portugal entering the top ten in Europe for the first time, as highlighted in the report.

In 2023, bilateral contracts accounted for 0.95 GW and 9 deals were made for PPAs. Spain led the ranking with 4.6 GW and 46 PPAs, followed by Germany with 3.7 GW and 41 PPAs in second place, Italy with 1 GW and 24 PPAs in third place, and the United Kingdom with 0.96 GW and 23 PPAs in fourth place, with a slight difference compared to Greece.

The report notes that Amazon is one of the largest buyers of green electricity in Europe, while the top 10 buyers in Europe include Shell Energy with 654 MW, 12 industries, and one municipal utility company. Notably, the Greek company, Mytilineos, which has entered into a bilateral long-term power contract for 411 MW, holds 8th place.

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 16.02.2024
Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting
English edition 16.02.2024

Smoking Leaves a Lasting Mark on the Immune System for Years after Quitting

The data concerning smoking were particularly strong, as the impact of smoking on cytokines was as significant as that of age, gender, and genetic background. Moreover, this impact appeared to persist for years after an individual had stopped smoking

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.02.2024
Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%
English edition 16.02.2024

Annual Inflation Rate in Greece in Jan. 24 at 3.1%

The statistics authority cited a decline in energy prices, especially a 60.2%-decrease in natural gas prices.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 14.02.2024
Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting
English edition 14.02.2024

Greek Farmers Fail to Agree with PM Mitsotakis in Meeting

The Greek farmers have been conducting road blockades for the past 3 weeks demanding cheaper fuel oil and subsidies for lost income due to extreme weather, among other things

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.02.2024
Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?
English edition 13.02.2024

Why is ‘Made in Greece’ Label Disappearing?

Finally, Kapounis emphasizes that compared to other EU countries, Greece produces close to nothing, and there will be further degradation of the primary sector, whether it concerns fruits or vegetables

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.02.2024
EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance
English edition 11.02.2024

EU Reaches Provisional Agreement on Economic Governance

The main objective of the reform is to ensure sound and sustainable public finances, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in all member states through reforms and investment.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.02.2024
Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights
English edition 10.02.2024

Air Arabia To Launch Direct Sharjah-Athens Flights

The flights are slated to commence in June as the company is set to inaugurate a direct route linking Athens with Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the third most populous city in the Gulf Kingdom

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 07.02.2024
Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive
English edition 07.02.2024

Hilton Sets a Goal of 40 Hotels Across Greece in Expansion Drive

One of the key highlights of this expansion plan includes the re-establishment of the iconic “Hilton” brand in Athens, which was withdrawn in 2021 from the prestigious Vasilissis Sofias Avenue property

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

