Τρίτη 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ps. post
scriptum

Πάτερ Συρίζιος: «Κλαίνε οι χήρες, κλαίνε κι οι παντρεμένες, Για τις ζωντοχήρες αριστερές ούτε λέξη»

ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Cruises in Greece: Paros, Milos and Tinos are the popular destinations
English edition 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 09:33

Cruises in Greece: Paros, Milos and Tinos are the popular destinations

What estimates show for 2024

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Εθνική Τράπεζα: Υπερκαλύφθηκε το βιβλίο προσφορών που άνοιξε το ΤΧΣ 

Εθνική Τράπεζα: Υπερκαλύφθηκε το βιβλίο προσφορών που άνοιξε το ΤΧΣ 

Spotlight

Popular destinations for cruises are Paros, Milos and especially for the French, Tinos, according to the data that has become known so far for 2024.

Specifically, in Paros the start is expected for next May with the first approach of “Crystal Serenity” on 10 May and the last of “Explora I” on 26 September. A total of 16 approaches are foreseen by the ships of the companies “Azamara”, “Crystal Cruises”, “Explora”, “Norwegian Cruises Lines”, “Seabourn” and “Silver Sea”.

Extended period

Milos will have an extended season starting on April 12th and the last approach on October 11th with routes of the companies “Celestial Cruises”, “Seabourn” and “Silver Sea”.

The French Ponant has also included the two islands in its program, which has published its full program for next year with the beautiful sailing ship Le Ponant standing out as it will be based in the Aegean based in Lavrio for 2 months with 8 approaches to Tinos from 3/ 6 to 22/7, while L’Austral will also return to the Aegean waters after several years. Arrivals, as every year, will increase due to the many charters that the company’s entire fleet has. In detail, in Paros, 4 approaches of “L’ Austral” are planned from July 9 to 30 of the same month and an approach of “Le Bougainville” on 24/7. In Milos, “L’ Austral” will have 4 visits from 8/7 to 27/7.

Headlines

Sports in

Για το διπλό-αντίδραση ο Ολυμπιακός στο Βελιγράδι
Μπάσκετ

Για το διπλό-αντίδραση ο Ολυμπιακός στο Βελιγράδι

Πρώτη επίσκεψη για τον Ολυμπιακό φέτος στο Βελιγράδι, αλλά όχι για την Παρτίζαν ή τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα, αφού εκεί πλέον εδρεύει η Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες

Εθνική Τράπεζα: Υπερκαλύφθηκε το βιβλίο προσφορών που άνοιξε το ΤΧΣ 

Εθνική Τράπεζα: Υπερκαλύφθηκε το βιβλίο προσφορών που άνοιξε το ΤΧΣ 

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο: Για ποιους επαγγελματίες μειώνεται 50% η προκαταβολή φόρου το 2024

Φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο: Για ποιους επαγγελματίες μειώνεται 50% η προκαταβολή φόρου το 2024

inStream

Αντίξοες συνθήκες 14.11.2023

Η αντίθεση που πληγώνει

Την ώρα που η Ολυμπιακή Φλόγα ετοιμάζεται να λάμψει ο ελληνικός αθλητισμός και οχι μόνο είναι ακόμα στο σκοτάδι...

Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Ιδιαίτερη λίστα 14.11.2023

Ο Μουρίνιο και οι… υπόλοιποι που συνεργάστηκαν ξανά με πρώην παίκτη τους (pic, vid)

Ο Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο, θέλει να φέρει στη Ρόμα, πρώην παίκτη του, κάτι που έχει ξαναγίνει στο παρελθόν. Ποιοι προπονητές και παίκτες που συνυπήρξαν σε περισσότερες από μία ομάδες.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Το ρίσκο Μητσοτάκη με την ακρίβεια, υπογραφές για δύο λιμάνια του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ, και οι «2+1» για το Μινιόν

Το ρίσκο Μητσοτάκη με την ακρίβεια, υπογραφές για δύο λιμάνια του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ, και οι «2+1» για το Μινιόν

H silicon valley της Ελλάδας

H silicon valley της Ελλάδας

Το τελευταίο κόκκινο τηλέφωνο Αθήνας- Άγκυρας

Το τελευταίο κόκκινο τηλέφωνο Αθήνας- Άγκυρας

Δήμος βάζει τέλος στα μετρητά

Δήμος βάζει τέλος στα μετρητά

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Έντερο: Πώς το «βλάπτει» ο χειμώνας;

Έντερο: Πώς το «βλάπτει» ο χειμώνας;

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

  • Η τελευταία ευκαιρία του Τσιτσιπά (vids)
    Κρίσιμο παιχνίδι 14.11.2023

    Η τελευταία ευκαιρία του Τσιτσιπά (vids)

    Μονόδρομος η νίκη στο σημερινό παιχνίδι με τον Χόλγκερ Ρούνε, εάν θέλει να έχει ελπίδες για πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά των ATP Finals.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

inStream

Η αντίθεση που πληγώνει
Αντίξοες συνθήκες 14.11.2023

Η αντίθεση που πληγώνει

Την ώρα που η Ολυμπιακή Φλόγα ετοιμάζεται να λάμψει ο ελληνικός αθλητισμός και οχι μόνο είναι ακόμα στο σκοτάδι...

Γιάννης Λαμπίρης
Γιάννης Λαμπίρης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023