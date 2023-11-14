Cruises in Greece: Paros, Milos and Tinos are the popular destinations

Popular destinations for cruises are Paros, Milos and especially for the French, Tinos, according to the data that has become known so far for 2024.

Specifically, in Paros the start is expected for next May with the first approach of “Crystal Serenity” on 10 May and the last of “Explora I” on 26 September. A total of 16 approaches are foreseen by the ships of the companies “Azamara”, “Crystal Cruises”, “Explora”, “Norwegian Cruises Lines”, “Seabourn” and “Silver Sea”.

Extended period

Milos will have an extended season starting on April 12th and the last approach on October 11th with routes of the companies “Celestial Cruises”, “Seabourn” and “Silver Sea”.

The French Ponant has also included the two islands in its program, which has published its full program for next year with the beautiful sailing ship Le Ponant standing out as it will be based in the Aegean based in Lavrio for 2 months with 8 approaches to Tinos from 3/ 6 to 22/7, while L’Austral will also return to the Aegean waters after several years. Arrivals, as every year, will increase due to the many charters that the company’s entire fleet has. In detail, in Paros, 4 approaches of “L’ Austral” are planned from July 9 to 30 of the same month and an approach of “Le Bougainville” on 24/7. In Milos, “L’ Austral” will have 4 visits from 8/7 to 27/7.