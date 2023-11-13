Δευτέρα 13 Νοεμβρίου 2023
Greek Transport Minister: Motorways are an excellent field for the introduction of new technologies
English edition 13 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 14:13

The construction and maintenance of modern highways are of paramount importance for the economic development of the country

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Motorways are an excellent field for integrating new technologies with “smart” transport systems, underlined the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Staikouras, at the annual Conference of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), held in Athens.

According to the minister, these systems offer high-quality services to users and, at the same time, contribute to the extroversion of the national transport system, through the interoperability they can acquire with similar systems in other countries.”

Mr. Staikouras highlighted the progress that has been made in the field of highway construction over the last 25 years in Greece with the development of a network of “road arteries with a total length of 2.5 thousand kilometers with toll stations, which includes more than 300 kilometers of tunnels and bridges’, highlighting the important contribution of the private sector to it.

Finally, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport made special reference to the issue of the interoperability of electronic tolls in Greece, which has been fully implemented for three years, allowing drivers to travel on all highways with only one transceiver.

