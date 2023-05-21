Incumbent New Democracy (ND) appears set for a first-past-the-poll showing in Sunday’s Greek general election, with the first exit poll results presented by the country’s most popular broadcaster, Mega Channel, showing the center-right party with a projected 40 percent to 36 percent of the vote.

Up-until-now main opposition SYRIZA party is projected to garner 29 percent to 25 percent of the vote.

Social democrat PASOK, as widely expected, is forecast to remain in third place, and projected to pick between 12.5 percent and 9.5 percent of the general vote.

Voting precincts closed in the east Mediterranean country at 19.00 (17.00 GMT).

With the current simple proportional election system in place, a coalition government would have to be formed in order to achieve a 150+ majority in Greece’s 300-deputy Parliament.

Failing that, a second election will probably be held within five weeks, with the new electoral system, to apply in a second ballot, favoring the first party.