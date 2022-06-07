Ο Ράφαελ Βαράν στάθηκε άτυχος στην αναμέτρηση με την Δανία, με τον κεντρικό αμυντικός της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ να έχει υποστεί μυϊκό τραυματισμό με αποτέλεσμα να τεθεί εκτός διάθεσης του Ντιντιέ Ντεσάμπ για τις υπόλοιπες αναμετρήσεις του Nations League.
Ibrahima Konaté on his France call-up:
«I was on a boat with some friends in Greece. We were having fun and laughing. I saw two missed calls and I decided to call back because I didn’t know the number. For 5 minutes I was lost while my friends were dancing around me.» (RMC)
