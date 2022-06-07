Ο Ιμπραχίμ Κονατέ αναφέρθηκε για την κλήση από την Εθνική, προχωρώντας στην αποκάλυψη πως μόλις δέχθηκε το τηλεφώνημα βρισκόταν σε διακοπές στην Ελλάδα μαζί με τους φίλους του.

Ο Ράφαελ Βαράν στάθηκε άτυχος στην αναμέτρηση με την Δανία, με τον κεντρικό αμυντικός της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ να έχει υποστεί μυϊκό τραυματισμό με αποτέλεσμα να τεθεί εκτός διάθεσης του  Ντιντιέ Ντεσάμπ για τις υπόλοιπες αναμετρήσεις του Nations League.

Την θέση του κεντρικού αμυντικού της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ, πήρε ο Ιμπραχίμ Κονατέ ο οποίος ρωτήθηκε για την πρώτη του κλήση στους «τρικολόρ». Ο Γάλλος στόπερ της Λίβερπουλ, αποκάλυψε πως μόλις δέχθηκε την κλήση βρισκόταν με φίλους του στην Ελλάδα, προκειμένου να απολαύσεις τις διακοπές του.
«Ήμουν σε μια βάρκα με φίλους στην Ελλάδα. Περνούσαμε καλά και γελούσαμε. Είδα δύο αναπάντητες κλήσεις στο κινητό μου και αποφάσισα να καλέσω πίσω γιατί δεν ήξερα τον αριθμό. Για πέντε λεπτά ήμουν χαμένους, ενώ οι φίλοι μου χόρευαν γύρω μου», ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων στο RMC ο κεντρικός αμυντικός των «reds».

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr