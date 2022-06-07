Την θέση του κεντρικού αμυντικού της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ, πήρε ο Ιμπραχίμ Κονατέ ο οποίος ρωτήθηκε για την πρώτη του κλήση στους «τρικολόρ». Ο Γάλλος στόπερ της Λίβερπουλ, αποκάλυψε πως μόλις δέχθηκε την κλήση βρισκόταν με φίλους του στην Ελλάδα, προκειμένου να απολαύσεις τις διακοπές του.

«Ήμουν σε μια βάρκα με φίλους στην Ελλάδα. Περνούσαμε καλά και γελούσαμε. Είδα δύο αναπάντητες κλήσεις στο κινητό μου και αποφάσισα να καλέσω πίσω γιατί δεν ήξερα τον αριθμό. Για πέντε λεπτά ήμουν χαμένους, ενώ οι φίλοι μου χόρευαν γύρω μου», ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων στο RMC ο κεντρικός αμυντικός των «reds».

Ibrahima Konaté on his France call-up:

«I was on a boat with some friends in Greece. We were having fun and laughing. I saw two missed calls and I decided to call back because I didn’t know the number. For 5 minutes I was lost while my friends were dancing around me.» (RMC)

— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 7, 2022