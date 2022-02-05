Νέο αιματηρό επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στη Βιρτζίνια των ΗΠΑ.

Πυροβολισμοί «έπεσαν» σε μπαρ στο κέντρο του Μπλάκσμπεργκ, κοντά σε πανεπιστημιούπολη στη Βιρτζίνια των ΗΠΑ. Αποτέλεσμα του αιματηρού επεισοδίου ήταν να σκοτωθεί ένας άνθρωπος και να τραυματιστούν τέσσερις, εκ των οποίων ο ένας φοιτητής, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Washington Post.

Μετά τις αρχικές αναφορές για έναν ένοπλο, η Αστυνομία ανέφερε ότι καταδίωκε έως και τέσσερις υπόπτους, όμως δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες εάν έχουν γίνει συλλήψεις.

Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο της επίθεσης

