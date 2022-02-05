Πυροβολισμοί «έπεσαν» σε μπαρ στο κέντρο του Μπλάκσμπεργκ, κοντά σε πανεπιστημιούπολη στη Βιρτζίνια των ΗΠΑ. Αποτέλεσμα του αιματηρού επεισοδίου ήταν να σκοτωθεί ένας άνθρωπος και να τραυματιστούν τέσσερις, εκ των οποίων ο ένας φοιτητής, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Washington Post.

Μετά τις αρχικές αναφορές για έναν ένοπλο, η Αστυνομία ανέφερε ότι καταδίωκε έως και τέσσερις υπόπτους, όμως δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες εάν έχουν γίνει συλλήψεις.

⚠🇺🇸 #DEVELOPING : Police responding to active shooter in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia #Blacksburg l #VA 911 has received several reports of ‘multiple people down’. Unconfirmed reports suggest the shooting occurred at a hookah bar and lounge. Working to gather further details. pic.twitter.com/juDZNNyEEn

I’m on the scene of a shooting in @Blacksburg_Gov at the Melody Hookah Lounge. Police say multiple people were taken to a hospital. Police just brought out this K9. I’m working for you to learn more. pic.twitter.com/WiChWSHsxL

