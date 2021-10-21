An international conference inaugurated in Athens on Thursday brought together top Greek business executives from around the world, an event aimed to facilitate an exchange of experiences and flesh out proposals that the government can implement in order to continue to improve Greece’s image as an investment destination.

Ambitiously entitled “The Greeks are Back”, the conference was also attended by a handful of top ministers, business federation heads and investment promotion agencies, including Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The first portion of the conference focused on Greece’s image as an investment destination today, and who expatriate executives can curry interest.

Separate work groups followed, with themes touching on reforms, ‘green’ investment, the tax framework, attracting high skilled employees, innovation and R&D, digital transition and the so-called “silver economy”.