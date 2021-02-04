Το Βασίλειο της Δανίας ή Δανιμαρκία ή απλά Δανία, είναι μια χώρα που βρίσκεται στη Σκανδιναβία, στη βόρεια Ευρώπη και έχει ως πρωτεύουσα την Κοπεγχάγη.

Συνορεύει από ξηράς μόνο με τη Γερμανία, ενώ από θαλάσσης γειτνιάζει με τη Σουηδία, τη Βόρεια Θάλασσα και τη Βαλτική. Απλώνεται πάνω στη χερσόνησο της Γιουτλάνδης και πάνω σε εκατοντάδες νησιά, άλλα μεγάλα όπως το Σγιέλαν (7.031 τ.χλμ.) και άλλα μικρά και ακατοίκητα.

Η συνολική ακτογραμμή είναι αρκετά μεγάλη και φτάνει τα 7.314 χλμ.. Η Δανία είναι μία τελείως επίπεδη χώρα, καθώς το υψηλότερο σημείο της μόλις που ξεπερνάει τα 150 μέτρα πάνω από την επιφάνεια της θάλασσας.

Στη Δανία ανήκουν τα αυτόνομα νησιά Φερόες καθώς και η τεράστια Γροιλανδία. Σύμφωνα με τον Παγκόσμιο δείκτη ειρήνης για το 2016, η Δανία ήταν η δεύτερη πιο ειρηνική χώρα στον κόσμο, μετά την Ισλανδία.

Η χώρα επίσης κατατάσσεται ως αυτή με τη λιγότερη διαφθορά το 2016 στον Δείκτη Διαφθοράς. Ο πληθυσμός της χώρας εκτιμάται για το 2020 σε 5.825.337 κατοίκους.

